Red Bull athlete Sebastian Álvarez has pulled off a jaw-dropping, record-breaking stunt at Abu Dhabi’s latest attraction, Surf Abu Dhabi. Captured on film, Álvarez, the renowned Chilean extreme sports star, skydived from a Bell 212 helicopter at 3,657 metres, strapped to a modified surfboard.

After soaring through the skies, Álvarez swooped his board over Hudayriyat Island, before pulling his chute to land directly on a 2.3m (7.5ft) wave at the world’s largest wave facility.

“It’s incredibly special to perform this project here in Abu Dhabi. I consider this technology, the wave, as one of the most amazing things that humans have created,” said Sebastian Álvarez. “Achieving this today, it means the world to me. It has felt like entering into the unknown, doing something that nobody has ever attempted to do before. It really is a dream come true.”

With the launch of Surf Abu Dhabi, adventure seekers now have a year-round surfing haven in the UAE capital, offering the world’s longest ride, largest barrel, and highest man-made wave. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or simply looking for fun in the sun, this new venue promises a thrilling experience for everyone. Plus, with a variety of restaurants, cafés, and a beach club on-site, it’s the perfect spot to relax after a day of wave riding.

Surf Abu Dhabi is also set to host major global events, including the 2025 Championship Tour and the third stop of the 2024 World Surf League Longboard Tour. For the first time, surf fans in the region will witness elite competitions up close as top longboarders battle it out.

Surf Abu Dhabi, Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi. Opening October 2024. @surfabudhabi

