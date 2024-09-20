It’s the most wonderful time of the year…

Abu Dhabi, are you looking forward to walking in a winter wonderland this Christmas? Then bookmark December 13 to 22 as Yas Winter Fest returns to Yas Island for a magical winter wonderland.

The 10-day extravaganza invites you to trade the North Pole for Yas Gateway Park North, inviting visitors to discover all their festive favourites and endless family fun.

Tickets are now on sale for Dhs15 for children and Dhs20 for adults, available via platinumlist.net.

Promising a bigger and better festive extravaganza than ever before, Yas Winter Fest promises something for everyone. To give you all the festive feels, there will be a daily tree lighting ceremony, when the super-sized Christmas Tree will be illuminated each evening to the sounds of your favourite sing-along tunes.

There will also be a snow park, featuring a snow play zone for children, a freeze wall photo op to snap happy festive memories, and a thrilling snow slide. At the carnival, more fun rides and games await, including the traditional carousel and spinning teacups, as well as a caterpillar rollercoaster, swings and the exhilarating trooper. There will also be a dedicated kids zone, featuring inflatable slides, ball pits, soft play and a zipline. All of the rides are chargeable, and priced between Dhs10 and Dhs25.

In Santa land, we’ll be making a list and checking it twice, with little ones able to write letters to Santa – and even spot him on stage. At Santa’s Workshop, experience a day in the life of an elf with crafting and gifts to be made, from gingerbread workshops, slime making, canvas painting and more.

And to further get you in the festive spirit, holiday movies will play each evening at the outdoor cinema.

We’ll be keeping merry and bright all December long…

Yas Winter Fest, Yas Gateway Park North, Yas Island, December 13 to 22, Dhs20 adults, Dhs15 children. platinumlist.net