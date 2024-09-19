From arena-shaking performances to festivals galore…

It’s that time of the year again, and Abu Dhabi’s rumbling events calendar for the 2024-2025 season has just been announced. What’s On in Abu Dhabi? Keep reading to find out.

The show-stopping line up of events has been unveiled under the theme, “Passion is the Occasion”, and here’s everything you can look forward to:

Music

Get ready for Coldplay’s Abu Dhabi return, when one of the biggest bands in history return to the UAE capital on Saturday, January 11, 2025 with a performance at Zayed Sports City. While ticket price are yet to be confirmed, presale will begin next week. Read all about it here.

But before all of that, there’s still this year. Superstar boyband Backstreet Boys will perform in Abu Dhabi on October 23. as will British aces, Take That, with a performance at Etihad Park. In November, Wireless Middle East returns after a long wait, and artists such as SZA, 21 Savage and Yeat will bring their best hits to Abu Dhabi. A.R. Rahman and Indian star Diljit will also perform on Yas Island.

At the Yasalam After Race Concert Series, more massive names in the game are about to heat things up with Teddy Swims and Peggy Gou performing on December 5, Maroon 5 on December 6, Eminem on December 7, and Muse on December 8. Did we also mention Afterlife will be taking place on December 6?

If you thought that would round the year off, think again. At the World Tennis League concerts, Canadian rockstar Bryan Adams brings his hits on December 19, Anastacia performs on December 20, Akon will return to Abu Dhabi on December 21 and there’s one more big star on the way for the closing performance on December 22…stay tuned to whatson.ae to find out.

Saadiyat Nights

The open-air spectacle will have an early start this season, as it returns to Abu Dhabi in December and will run until February 2025. It’s starting to look like every day leading up to your festive celebrations is going to feature a special artist, with legendary Egyptian composer Omar Khairat and American vocal harmony group Boyz II Men already confirmed. Last winter, Sting, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys and John Legend made this one of the biggest celebrations of music the capital’s ever seen.

For New Year’s Eve, iconic Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli will perform at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental.

In 2025, Abu Dhabi will be the global host city for International Jazz Day, with a huge celebration of the genre set for April 30, 2025.

Take your time and read all about here – it’s all about to go down.

Festivals

This October, Animenia debuts in Abu Dhabi, offering anime and comic book fans a thrilling celebration of Japanese pop culture with cosplay, gaming, and exclusive fan experiences.

Abu Dhabi’s biggest celebration of gourmand dining, the Michelin Guide Food Festival, will return from Friday, November 22 to Sunday November 24 inviting foodies to discover a slew of exciting culinary experiences at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental.

We’re also thrilled for a packed calendar of festivals in the cooler months, with Liwa Village, Liwa International Festival, and Al Hosn Festival all about to return to the UAE capital beginning in December.

For the little ones, Bubble World makes its debut in December, presenting an interactive experience geared to children and adults alike. Also in December, you can experience Yas Winter Fest, Abu Dhabi’s biggest winter celebration, featuring a snow park, carnival rides, and an outdoor winter cinema. before the Coffee Festival enriches Abu Dhabi’s dynamic culinary calendar in 2025.

Other notable performances will include Authentic Flamenco’s international tour, Abu Dhabi Classics 2024 featuring the Renaissance Ballet, Lang Lang Plays Disney, the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra with Jaap Van Zweden, and Swan Lake on Ice.

Sport

The final quarter of the year kicks off with the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024, as 18-time champs Boston Celtics and the Denver Nuggets face off in a double header on October 4 and 6 at the Etihad Arena. Later in the month, UFC 308: Topuria vs. Holloway lands in the capital on October 26 for searing action in the octagon. Don’t miss all the programming surrounding both events, with NBA Fan Appreciation Day and Abu Dhabi Showdown Week sure to entertain.

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship welcomes the world’s top golfers this November, shortly before Abu Dhabi T10 2024 brings fast-paced cricket action to Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

The Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024, the most happening weekend in Abu Dhabi will return from December 5 to 8, and the season-ending race is sure to bring the thrills both on and off the track.

In 2025, The President’s Cup will bring even more horsepower to the UAE capital with its 32nd edition in February, as more than 100 horses are expected to participate.

Art

Feed your thirst for art with the Traditional Handicrafts Festival in October, in Al Ain’s Souq Al Qattara, which celebrates the artisans and craftsmanship behind some of the most cherished Emirati handicrafts. In November, the Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial comes to town for a pioneering edition, featuring art installations and performances by over 70 UAE-based and international artists.

