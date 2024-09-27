The future of travel is coming to the capital…

Autonomous robotaxis already operate on popular hotspots in Abu Dhabi like Yas and Saadiyat Islands, but they’re about to become even more accessible.

As reported by Gulf Business, robotaxi creator WeRide has teamed up with Uber to add the self-driving taxis to the ride-hailing app – and it’s set to happen before the end of the year.

Last year, WeRide was granted the first and currently still only national license for self-driving vehicles in the UAE in July 2023, and has been operating them in popular spots across the capital following successful trials.

Currently, they’re bookable via the TXAI app, but before the year is out, you might also find yourself booking one through Uber too. Wondering how it will work? According to the ride-hailing giant, “after launch, when a rider requests a qualifying ride on the Uber app, they may be presented with the option to have their trip fulfilled by a WeRide autonomous vehicle.” The pricing structure was not given.

The future of transport in the UAE

If you’re feeling blue about the current state of traffic across the emirates, we feel you. But the country has several new transport systems in the works to help alleviate the traffic on the roads. One of the most exciting transport projects is the Etihad Rail network, which will not only connect all seven emirates by train, but it will also connect the UAE with Oman and Saudi Arabia. While its freight network is already running, passenger trains are set to follow in the coming years.

That’s not all. The UAE is also gearing up to launch flying taxis, with Dubai set to get the futuristic mode of transport as early as Q1, 2026. The first flying taxis will operate from Dubai International Airport (DXB), Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina and Downtown. Each flying taxi is designed to carry a pilot and four passengers, and will travel at up to 320km/h.

Image: WeRide