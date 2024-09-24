It’s the final – and arguably biggest – race on the F1 calendar. Here’s everything you need to know about the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024…

Abu Dhabi’s annual events calendar features an impressive array of music, theatre, sport and comedy events, and particularly builds momentum in the final few months of the year. But one of the city’s biggest highlights is the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, now in its 16th year.

Thanks to a little injection of Netflix screen time, F1 popularity has increased exponentially, meaning that the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the final race on the F1 calendar, always sells out.

If you’re thinking about getting tickets for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024, here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024?

The Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024, the race’s official title, will take place from Friday December 6 until Sunday December 8.

On Friday December 6, the first practice session will take place from 1.30pm until 2.30pm, with the second practice session from 5pm to 6pm.

On Saturday December 7, the third practice session will take place between 2.30pm and 3.30pm, with qualifying at 6pm.

On Sunday December 8, the final race takes place from 5pm.

Where does it take place?

At Yas Marina Circuit, an exhilarating track on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island. The 20 drivers complete 58 laps of the 5.281 km track, in a bid to end up on poll position.

Why is it a big deal?

All of the F1 races are a pretty incredible spectacle, but Abu Dhabi is particularly exciting as it’s the last race of the season – which this year has gone for a record-breaking 24 races. Typically, the winning racing driver has already been decided by the final race, as points are accumulated through the season, but that doesn’t mean the action is any less nail-biting.

As well as crowning a Formula 1 championship driver, the end of the season also sees the crowning of a championship team.

While Red Bull’s Max Verstappen looks set to clinch another victory, challenger Lando Norris (McLaren) is hot on his heels, and in the 2024 driver standings, Norris is 52 points behind Verstappen with six races to go.

In the constructor’s championship, McLaren took the lead from Red Bull after the race Azerbaijan, for the first time since 2014. If they’re victorious, team papaya will win their first constructor’s championship since 1998.

Who is performing at the after-race concerts?

After each day of racing (and the Thursday before the sporting action begins) a concert takes place at Etihad Park. So far, three artists are confirmed.

On Thursday December 5, American singer and songwriter Teddy Swims and Korean DJ Peggy Gou have been confirmed to bring you electrifying performances this December at Etihad Park on Yas Island. The Lose Control star will bring his blend of R’n’B, soul and pop to town, before superstar DJ Peggy Gou puts on a fabulous performance with hits such as It Makes you Forget and Starry Night.

On Friday December 6, global music powerhouses Maroon 5 will headline the Yasalam After-Race Concerts. Frontman Adam Levine and co. will bring some of their most iconic hits to Etihad Park, with superhits such as She Will Be Loved, This Love, Sugar, and Moves Like Jagger sure to bring a roaring, motorsport-mad crowd to their feet.

Further upping the ante in the musical sphere on Friday will see Afterlife Festival, known for its iconic visual displays, thumping performances and cutting-edge sound, land in Abu Dhabi for the first time. Taking place at Yas Gateway Park, it invites music lovers to rave until the early hours with a line-up that includes Tale of Us, Layla Benitez, Rebūke and Cassian.

Saturday’s after-race concert will see rap legend Eminem headline in Abu Dhabi. The 15-time Grammy Award winner and Academy Award recipient is expected to belt out hits such as Lose Yourself, The Real Slim Shady, Without Me and Sing for the Moment.

English rockers Muse, who were the first band confirmed for this year’s Yasalam After-Race Concert Series and will perform on race day, Sunday, December 8.

How much are tickets?

There are an array of ticket options and prices, all of which now come with access to one Yas Island theme park, Louvre Abu Dhabi, and Qasr Al Watan, encouraging all those coming for F1 to explore more of the UAE capital.

Entry level tickets are the General Admission tickets, priced from Dhs750 for one day or Dhs999 for all three days. This offers casual, open-air seating, great track views, and access to the after-race concerts and fan zone experiences.

Grandstand tickets can be bought for the North, South, West or Marina Grandstand, depending on which part of the track you want prime views of. Prices start from Dhs1,650 for all three days, and as well as all the same inclusions as General Admission, also come with access to the pit lane walk on Thursday, and Oasis Area, where there are multiple F&B options.

To go VIP, you’ll want to snap up hospitality tickets, which come with access to one of the enclosed suites, five-star dining, prime views, and unlimited drinks for three days. Of course, you’ll also get after-race concert tickets. Tickets start from Dhs11,000.

Note: Concert access is included with all F1 tickets, but can’t be bought separately. You can upgrade concert tickets to golden circle, which gets you right to the front of the stage. Golden circle upgrades start from Dhs195.

What else is happening around the Abu Dhabi F1?

F1 fever typically takes over the entire Yas Island during the Grand Prix weekend, so we can expect brunches, parties, celebrity appearances and much more across the island.

Overlooking the race track, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island is the place to see and be seen during F1 weekend. They’ll host four special editions of the B.I.G brunch at Garage, bringing together the hotel’s five culinary concepts all under one roof. While dining around the world, you’ll also get free-flowing drinks and prime views from the terrace of all the racing action, with packages available for both indoor and outdoor seating. On Friday, a brunch from 1pm to 4pm will be priced at Dhs800 for indoor seating or Dhs1,400 for outdoor seating. On Saturday, the 12.30pm to 3.30pm seating is Dhs800 for indoor seating or Dhs1,600 for outdoor seating, while the 4.30pm to 7.30pm brunch package – taking place during qualifying, is Dhs800 for indoor or Dhs3,600 if you want to sit alfresco. On the day of the race, Sunday, a package from 4pm to 7pm will be priced at Dhs1,800 for indoor dining or Dhs6,500 for the terrace. All outdoor packages come with sparkling included, and all brunch guests will also get access to the after-race concerts. Bookings can be made now via revup.com.

Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, December 5 to 8, from Dhs750. abudhabigp.com

Images: Getty and supplied