The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix’s musical line-up just got a whole lot bigger…

The F1 in Abu Dhabi is a huge spectacle of sport and music, with the off-track action just as exciting as what happens on the Yas Marina track. And as well as the huge after-race concert headliners, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix have just dropped the line-up for the after parties – and it’s pretty epic.

On the bill for this year’s after parties, party people can look forward to hitting the dancefloor with spin masters like Lost Frequencies, Mahmut Orhan and Eran Hersh.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix takes place from Friday December 6 until Sunday December 8, with superstar performances from Thursday December 5 until the Sunday night. On Thursday December 5, DJ icons Peggy Gou and Teddy Swims will perform at Etihad Park to warm up for the F1.

Friday December 6

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Abu Dhabi (@whatsonabudhabi)

On Friday December 6, there will be a headline performance from Maroon 5. Then after Adam Levine and co have belted out their biggest hits, music lovers can make their way to Yas Gateway Park as Afterlife comes to Abu Dhabi for the first time. Known for its iconic visual displays, thumping performances and cutting-edge sound, the one-night spectacle will see a headline set from Italian founders, Tale of Us. While after-race concert tickets are included for all Grand Prix ticket holders, Afterlife tickets must be bought separately, and while general access are now sold out, tables are still available.

Saturday December 7

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasalam (@yasalamae)

Then after qualifying on Saturday December 7, rap legend Eminem will perform at the Yasalam after-race concert at Etihad Park. He’ll be followed up by Mahmut Orhan, who’ll be performing into the early hours at Garden on Yas at the W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island. This year, Coya are taking over the trackside garden, with a pop-up that will see Orhan spin his signature oriental house sound.

Sunday December 8

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasalam (@yasalamae)

To finish things off on Sunday December 8, after the final Grand Prix of the year, Brit rockers Muse will bring the noise to Etihad Park for the final concert of the weekend. If you’re still looking for more, there’s two after-parties to choose from as part of the official Yasalam lineup. Head to the Coya takeover at Garden on Yas for an electric set from Lost Frequencies, who’ll be spinning his hits like Are You With Me and Where Are You Now.

Or if you didn’t snap up a ticket for CÉ LA VI’s iconic open-air F1 hospitality experience at Luna Lounge, your opportunity to be part of the after-party comes on Sunday, when Eran Hersh brings his unique blend of Afro, tribal house and Middle Eastern rhythms to the CÉ LA VI Abu Dhabi Grand Prix pop up. Entry from 8.30pm to 2am is priced at Dhs350, and includes a three-hour beverage package of wine and beers. Book via f1ad@celavi.com.

@yasalamae