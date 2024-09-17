They complete a smashing quartet of performers…

Abu Dhabi, we finally know who the last two performers for this year’s YaSalam After Race Concert Series are, as American singer and song-writer Teddy Swims and Korean DJ and singer, Peggy Gou have been confirmed to bring you electrifying performances this December at Etihad Park on Yas Island.

The Lose Control star will bring his blend of R’n’B, soul and pop to town on Thursday, December 5, before superstar DJ Peggy, who performed at the Louvre Abu Dhabi in April puts on a fabulous performance with hits such as It Makes you Forget and Starry Night to kick things in to high gear before the three main days of racing action.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasalam (@yasalamae)

On December 6, global music powerhouses Maroon 5 will take to the stage, bringing hits such as She Will be Loved, This Love, Sugar and Moves Like Jagger to Yas. The triple Grammy-winning chartbuster factory will join English rockers Muse, who were the first band confirmed for this year’s YaSalam After-Race Concert Series and will perform on race day, Sunday, December 8. And in what could well be the show of the weekend, rap legend and 15-time Grammy Award winner and Academy Award recipient will bring a roaring, motorsport-mad crowd in the UAE to its feet, belting out hits such as Lose Yourself, The Real Slim Shady, Without Me and Sing for the Moment and more, right here in the UAE capital.

They complete YaSalam’s stellar After-Race Concert line-up after American pop stars Maroon 5, global hip-hop icon Eminem, and British rock legends Muse were earlier revealed for the F1 season-finale weekend.

YaSalam After-Race Concerts, Etihad Park, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, December 5 to 8, from Dhs525. yasmarinacircuit.com

Media: Instagram, supplied