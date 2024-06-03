Upcoming concerts, shows and festivals in Abu Dhabi to get excited for

June

Monster Jam

When: June 8 and 9

Where: Etihad Arena

Slam bang action with monstrous metal and troublingly huge tyres arrives in Abu Dhabi on June 8 and 9, 2024 and we’re excited to see exactly what the event is known for the world over, with big, bad, mean machines that wrestle in the dirt to see who comes out on top.

Monster Jam Abu Dhabi, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, June 8 (1pm and 6pm) and June 9 (1pm), pit party on both days at 10am, prices from Dhs145, family pack deals available, @proactivevents_me

Matilda the Musical

When: June 20 to 23

Where: Etihad Arena

Missed Matilda the Musical when it graced the stage in Dubai in 2023? Well, you’re in luck because the award-winning musical is returning to the UAE, this time to Abu Dhabi in the summer of 2024. The musical is inspired by the beloved book Matilda, written by world-famous British author, Roald Dahl. The story follows a little girl called Matilda who is anything but ordinary. Armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, she dares to take a stand and change her destiny.

Matilda The Musical, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, June 20 to 23, from Dhs150. etihadarena.ae

July

Liwa Date Festival

The 20th edition of one of the biggest mainstays on Abu Dhabi’s cultural calendar will be held in the capital’s Al Dhafrah region, from July 15 to 28, this summer. In addition to getting the scoop on all the popular date varieties, you also have the opportunity to enjoy popular competitions such as the ‘Best Date Fruit’ ‘Best Date Grower’ and others, handicraft varieties and several attractions geared to children. Save the date…

Liwa Date Festival, Liwa City, Al Dhafrah, Abu Dhabi, July 15 to 28. liwadatesfestival.ae

August

UFC Fight Night

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DCT Abu Dhabi – Official (@dctabudhabi)

When: August 3

Where: Etihad Arena

Abu Dhabi’s first-ever UFC Fight Night will be the 18th UFC event to take place in the UAE capital, and we know it is confirmed for August 3 at the Etihad Arena. On the back of a highly-exciting UFC 294 bout that had fans on their feet back in October, we’re ready to witness more iconic moments, grapples and takedowns in the octagon this summer. More details on the way, so stay tuned to whatson.ae

UFC Fight Night, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, August 3. visitabudhabi.ae

September

Chicago the Musical

When: September 12 to 22, 2024

Where: Etihad Arena

Abu Dhabi, tip your fedoras to this: Chicago the Musical is coming to town this year. This theatrical masterpiece, set in The Windy City is the newest exciting show to be confirmed for the capital as part of an electric 2024 events calendar, and capitalites will now be able to witness the longest running American musical in Broadway history at the Etihad Arena when it plays from September 12 to 22.

Chicago the Musical, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, September 12 to 22, from Dhs185. platinumlist.ae

October

NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024

When: October 4 and 6

Where: Etihad Arena

A brand-new duo arrives in the capital this October, as 17-time NBA champs Boston Celtics will take on defending champions Denver Nuggets in two pre-season games on October 4 and October 6 at the Etihad Arena, as part of the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024 presented by ADQ. Star-studded rosters on either side will guarantee electrifying, slam-dunk action in the capital, with plenty of thrilling fan-centric activations also expected courtside.

NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024 presented by ADQ, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, October 4 and 6. @etihadarena.ae

UFC 308

When: October 26

Where: Etihad Arena

It’s that time of the year again, and we now know that UFC 308 is scheduled for October 26 at the Etihad Arena this year. As expected, the action in the octagon will be accompanied by the eagerly-anticipated Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, which will include a seven-day series of city-wide events, dedicated fan activations, hotel promotions, F&B offerings, star appearances, electrifying concerts and a whole lot more.

UFC 308, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, October 26. etihadarena.ae

Take That Live

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAC Global | music & entertainment (@_macglobal)

When: October 25

Where: Etihad Arena

The iconic boyband, comprising musicians Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen will return to the capital for their second performance of the year, on Friday October 25. With over 45 million records sold globally, the band will bring some of their biggest hits to Etihad Park, following their performance at SailGP back in January.

Take That, Etihad Park, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Friday October 25, tickets from Dhs299. ticketmaster.ae

Matt Rife

When: October 27

Where: Etihad Arena

While Abu Dhabi Comedy Week is poised to have capitalites ROFL-ing, the laughs won’t end anytime soon in Abu Dhabi. Internationally-renowned comedian Matt Rife descends on the Etihad Arena for a show on October 27, as part of his global ProbleMATTic tour. We’re told his current tour has sold over 600,000 tickets in less than 48 hours, so now might be a great time to get yours to his Abu Dhabi show.

Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, October 27, from Dhs295. livenation.me