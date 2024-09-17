Sponsored: Party brunches, international DJs, and new sundowner deals…

Zero Gravity may have kept its doors open all summer long, but as the weather cools, the staple Dubai Marina Beach Club dials it up a notch, with a roster of party brunches, renowned DJ sets, and sundowners to take you from day to night.

With its gorgeous garden, inviting pool, and expansive beach, there’s always something happening at Zero Gravity once alfresco season returns, and this year is set to be no exception.

So take a look at all the things you’ve got to look forward to…

A trio of brilliant brunches

Zero Gravity’s three-day brunch extravaganza begins on Friday with Salut Brunch, where a four-hour package of food and drink, plus pool and beach access is priced at Dhs299 for ladies and Dhs349 for gents. There’s a special rate of Dhs199 for teachers and cabin crew.

On Saturday, the beach club gets a fruity takeover for Tropical Brunch, where from 1pm to 5pm you can enjoy free-flowing food and drink, party tunes from the resident DJ, and incredible entertainment for Dhs349 for ladies and Dhs399 for gents.

Then on Sunday, their newest event is Raya Beach Brunch, an incredible five-hour package from midday until 5pm, priced at Dhs299 for ladies and Dhs349 for gents. Once again, you’ll get unlimited bites from the buffet, all your drinks included, and all the fabulous Zero Gravity entertainment you know and love.

Sunset Sessions

Whatever day of the week, Sunset Sessions takes over Zero Gravity from 5pm onwards, with free entry for ladies, couples and mixed groups, plus special happy hour prices on drinks until 8pm.

International headliners

Through the season, Zero Gravity will be bringing some major names to the city to headline epic after-brunch events that’ll have you dancing into the night.

On Friday September 20, Salut Brunch kicks off with Irish DJ Shane Codd, the hitmaker behind viral track, Get Out My Head. This Saturday September 21, will see a performance from Kelli Leigh after Tropical Brunch, putting her voice to dance tracks including More Than Friends with James Hype.

Events to look forward to

Later in the season, you can look forward to Good Boys on October 5, Switch Disco headlining on Saturday October 12, Zero Gravity’s annual Monster Halloween Party on Friday November 1, and a day-to-night RnB Lovers party on Saturday November 2.

Then, it’s Belters Only on Friday November 15, Zero Gravity’s epic One Big Birthday event returns on Saturday November 16, with huge headliners still to be announced, and Charlie Hedges performs after brunch on Friday November 29.

See you on the sand…

Zero Gravity, Al Sufouh, near Sky Dive Dubai, daily 10am to late. @zerogravitydubai