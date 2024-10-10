Seeing off October in style in Abu Dhabi…

A weekend comes and a weekend goes in Abu Dhabi but the fun stays consistent. That is the best thing about the capital – there’s never a shortage of fun. This weekend, we’ve got all measures of activities to make the most of your days off. Say hello to newfound winter weekends in Abu Dhabi.

Friday, October 25

Throw it back with Take That

The iconic boyband, comprising musicians Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen will return to the capital for their second performance of the year, on Friday October 25.

Take That Live, Etihad Park, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Friday October 25, from Dhs299, ticketmaster.ae

Go anime crazy at Animenia

Animenia Abu Dhabi invites Anime fans to escape to Neo-Tokyo with Nippon-inspired live entertainment, world-famous anime directors, voice actors, manga artists, video game creators, cosplayers, and characters from hit shows including Naruto, Attack on Titan, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Hello Kitty.

Animenia, Manarat Al Saadiyat, Oct 23 to 27, @manaratalsaadiyat

Take a tour around the heritage village Get a taste of life before the skyscrapers and vibey beach clubs at this recreation of a traditional Emirati village, conveniently located next to Marina Mall on the edge of the city. Conceived by the Emirates Heritage Club, you can catch local artisans demonstrating their skills in metalwork, pottery, weaving and glass-blowing. There’s even a mini souk where you can pick-up souvenirs from these time-honoured crafts. Abu Dhabi Corniche Breakwater, daily 11am to 11pm, Dhs5. Tel: (02) 681 4455, torath.gov.ae

Saturday, October 26

See a Ferrari parade

Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi will be hosting an exciting new parade as 70 iconic Ferrari cars take part in a stunning showcase kicking off at 1.30pm. This event coincides with the anticipated Passione Ferrari Club Challenge, held at Yas Marina Circuit.

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Oct 26, from 1.30pm, Tel: 600 51115. @ferrariworldyasisland

UFC 308

It’s that time of year again, and UFC 308 is coming to the Etihad Arena on October 26. With a great featherweight contest confirmed against Ilia Topuria and second-ranked Max Holloway, as well as No.3 ranked Robert Whittaker taking on Khamzat Chimaev in the co-main event, this is going to be a fight night to remember.

UFC 308, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, October 26, etihadarena.ae

Say hello to La Petite Maison Abu Dhabi’s newly-reopened terrace

La Petite Maison Abu Dhabi’s gorgeous terrace reopens this Saturday, giving you the ideal spot to enjoy their great dishes at, including their marvellous Sunday brunch menu at. Swing by one of the prettiest eats in town at The Galleria Al Maryah Island this weekend, where that unmistakeable Riviera-charm leads the way at what is sure to be a fabulous reopening event.

La Petite Maison Abu Dhabi, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Saturday October 27, noon to 4.30pm. Tel: (0)2 692 9600. @lpmabudhabi

Go brunching at Bubbalicious

You can’t say you’re a pro at brunches in Abu Dhabi if you haven’t tried this hall of famer. Bubbalicious features a massive selection from an array of international live cooking stations. Expect roasts, grills, sushi, seafood and much more. If dessert is more your thing, dig into homemade chocolates, cakes, and more.

The Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa, Sat, 1pm to 4.30pm, Dhs229 soft, Dhs339 house, Dhs559 sparkling. Tel: (0)2 616 9999. @westinabudhabi

Sunday, October 27

Sample fine seafood at the reopened Sand & Koal

On Saturdays we brunch…at Sand & Koal’s brand new ‘By the Sea’ brunch from noon to 4pm, complete with a family-style feast and live entertainment. Packages start at Dhs380 for food and soft beverages.

Sand & Koal, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Sun, starting Oct 26, 12pm to 4pm, starts at Dhs380, @sandandkoal.uae

Laugh out loud with Matt Rife

The unfiltered funnyman and crowd-work king will be taking the stage at Etihad Arena as part of his global ProbleMATTic tour. The comedian is quite in demand, having gone viral on social media recently – this is your chance.

Matt Rife, Etihad Arena, Oct 27, tickets start at Dhs295, @etihadarena.ae

Explore the Al Ain Oasis

A green paradise in the middle of the desert – that is the Al Ain Oasis. This is the largest Oasis in the city of Al Ain, and dates back to more than 4,000 years. The oasis covers more than 1,200 hectares and contains more than 147,000 date palm trees producing 100 varieties of date. Perhaps the most remarkable feature of the oasis is the falaj system, an ancient genius system of irrigation that made the lives of the farmers easier.

