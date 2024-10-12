Your guide to signature sipping…

There are more bars in DIFC than we can count on our fingers, but these are some of our favourite, and with a little bit of extra help, you can walk into any of the bars and order their signature drink like a pro.

Here are 12 brilliant bars in DIFC and exactly what to order…

Le Petit Maison

Go For: After-work drinks are always a treat at Le Petite Maison. Whether you’re enjoying fantastically crafted cocktails at the bar or sat at one of the gorgeous tables, you’re guaranteed to have a wonderful time.

Order: The Tomatini (Dhs60)

@lpmdubai

Josette

Go for: Super chic and gorgeous, realistically we’re going to Josette to make us feel like we’re on the set of Emily in Paris.

Order: Rolling with Charlie (Dhs75)

@josettedubai

The Guild

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Guild (@theguilddubai)

Go for: Elegant designs and warm interiors that are paired perfectly with an essence of welcoming energy.

Order: Classico Martini The Guild Way (Dhs90)

@theguilddubai

La Niña

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Niña Dubai (@laninadubai)

Go for: An inexplicably beautiful blend of Latin American and Iberian flair. La Niña is bold, beautiful and offers the ultimate Latin flair.

Order: Mariachi (Dhs75)

@laninadubai

Roberto’s

Go for: Tucked into the corner of the restaurant, is Bar Scala. It offers a chic and luxurious vibe with an extensive cocktail menu and a revolving DJ booth that sits above the bar.

Order: Piccola Italia (Dhs65)

@robertosdubai

Alma Bar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alma Music & Art Lounge (@almabardubai)

Go for: Located within Sucre, Alma Bar is an enchanting venue that celebrates the union of art, creativity and culture. Inspired by vintage glamour and the spirit of the modern-day Middle East.

Order: Caperoni (Dhs75)

@almabardubai

Zuma

Go For: If you know, then you know. Zuma is one of the quintessential spots in Dubai. The kind of spot with something going on whatever time you go.

Order: Japanese Paloma (Dhs66)

@zumadubai

The Nice Guy

Go for: Mafia vibes, sort of. The Nice Guy is the ultimate late-night hot spot. If you’re not going for the pizza and delicious bites – at the very least make sure you try the drinks.

Order: Honey, I’m Home (Dhs80)

@theniceguydubai

Clap

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clap Dubai (@clapdxb)



Go for: Sleek Japanese vibes await at Clap. While you nibble on gyoza, nigiri or sushi rolls. Pair them with Japanese-accented cocktails, while you sit at the bar.

Order: Don’t Touch My Tralalala (Dhs78)

@clapdxb

Ly-La

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LY-LA (@lyladxb)

Go for: Tucked away inside Alaya, this late-night spot manages to magically blend iconic Middle Eastern heritage with a modern flair.

Order: Lost Oasis (Dhs75)

@lyladxb

Galaxy Bar

Go for: Off to the side of Avli by Tashas and what was originally the restaurant’s storage room has quickly become one of Dubai’s most talked about bars, ethereal and gorgeous.

Order: Cloud9

@galaxybardxb

Nyx

Go for: Hidden underneath the gorgeous restaurant Gaia is a secret club called NYX which has hosted the likes of hip-hop superstar 50 Cent.

Order: Basil & mandarin

@nyx_dxb