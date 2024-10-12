12 brilliant bars in DIFC and what to order
Your guide to signature sipping…
There are more bars in DIFC than we can count on our fingers, but these are some of our favourite, and with a little bit of extra help, you can walk into any of the bars and order their signature drink like a pro.
Here are 12 brilliant bars in DIFC and exactly what to order…
Le Petit Maison
Go For: After-work drinks are always a treat at Le Petite Maison. Whether you’re enjoying fantastically crafted cocktails at the bar or sat at one of the gorgeous tables, you’re guaranteed to have a wonderful time.
Order: The Tomatini (Dhs60)
Josette
Go for: Super chic and gorgeous, realistically we’re going to Josette to make us feel like we’re on the set of Emily in Paris.
Order: Rolling with Charlie (Dhs75)
The Guild
Go for: Elegant designs and warm interiors that are paired perfectly with an essence of welcoming energy.
Order: Classico Martini The Guild Way (Dhs90)
La Niña
Go for: An inexplicably beautiful blend of Latin American and Iberian flair. La Niña is bold, beautiful and offers the ultimate Latin flair.
Order: Mariachi (Dhs75)
Roberto’s
Go for: Tucked into the corner of the restaurant, is Bar Scala. It offers a chic and luxurious vibe with an extensive cocktail menu and a revolving DJ booth that sits above the bar.
Order: Piccola Italia (Dhs65)
Alma Bar
Go for: Located within Sucre, Alma Bar is an enchanting venue that celebrates the union of art, creativity and culture. Inspired by vintage glamour and the spirit of the modern-day Middle East.
Order: Caperoni (Dhs75)
Zuma
Go For: If you know, then you know. Zuma is one of the quintessential spots in Dubai. The kind of spot with something going on whatever time you go.
Order: Japanese Paloma (Dhs66)
The Nice Guy
Go for: Mafia vibes, sort of. The Nice Guy is the ultimate late-night hot spot. If you’re not going for the pizza and delicious bites – at the very least make sure you try the drinks.
Order: Honey, I’m Home (Dhs80)
Clap
Go for: Sleek Japanese vibes await at Clap. While you nibble on gyoza, nigiri or sushi rolls. Pair them with Japanese-accented cocktails, while you sit at the bar.
Order: Don’t Touch My Tralalala (Dhs78)
Ly-La
Go for: Tucked away inside Alaya, this late-night spot manages to magically blend iconic Middle Eastern heritage with a modern flair.
Order: Lost Oasis (Dhs75)
Galaxy Bar
Go for: Off to the side of Avli by Tashas and what was originally the restaurant’s storage room has quickly become one of Dubai’s most talked about bars, ethereal and gorgeous.
Order: Cloud9
Nyx
Go for: Hidden underneath the gorgeous restaurant Gaia is a secret club called NYX which has hosted the likes of hip-hop superstar 50 Cent.
Order: Basil & mandarin