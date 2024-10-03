Sponsored: Outside of the Octagon, Abu Dhabi Showdown Week features some epic events…

Abu Dhabi Showdown week brings with it some gripping UFC action for mixed martial arts fans in the UAE. But it’s not just about the action in the octagon for UFC 308. Surrounding the event, sporting action, fan experiences, and epic gigs await as part of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week from October 21 to 27.

Here are three events you won’t want to miss during Abu Dhabi Showdown Week.

October 24: Power Slap 9

Power Slap makes its international debut in Abu Dhabi on Thursday October 24. Headlining the event in the UAE capital at Space 42 Arena will be a clash of legends of the sport, as reigning Super Heavyweight Champion Da Crazy Hawaiian with a 15-1 record (including 13 KOs) will defend his crown against top-ranked Vasilii “Dumpling” Kamotskii.

Power Slap 9, Space 42 Arena, Al Raha Beach, Abu Dhabi, Thursday October 24, from Dhs150. Tickets via ticketmaster.ae

October 25: Take That

Iconic British band, comprising musicians Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen are going to Let It Shine on Etihad Park when they return to Abu Dhabi on Friday October 25. With over 45 million records sold globally, the band will bring some of their biggest hits to Etihad Park as part of their This Life On Tour tour. Expect to sing-along to some of their biggest hits from the last three and a half decades including Back For Good, Never Forget, Patience, and Greatest Day. Fans can also expect to hear some of the trio’s new music from their latest album, This Life.

Take That Live, Etihad Park, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Friday October 25, from Dhs299. Tickets via etihadarena.ae

October 27: Matt Rife

Internationally-renowned comedian Matt Rife descends on the Etihad Arena for a show on October 27, as part of his global ProbleMATTic tour. The gig, his first in the Middle East, will provide a sensational close to Abu Dhabi Showdown Week festivities. He’s the man behind hugely successful shows globally and across Netflix, and Matt Rife has become a well know name in the comedy world – so you won’t want to miss out on his UAE debut.

Matt Rife, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Sunday October 27, from Dhs295. Tickets via etihadarena.ae

