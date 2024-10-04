From adventure experiences to wellness retreats and luxe beach breaks…

The wellness one: AlUla, Saudi Arabia

The mystical and ancient land of AlUla, a historic pocket of northwest Arabia has quickly become a bucket list destination. The dreamy desert retreat is full of natural wonders and remote lands waiting to be explored, which serve as a backdrop to a six-month string of festivals through the winter season. From October 17 to November 2, that’s AlUla Wellness festival, an invitation to discover as unmatched wellness offerings where you can get away from it all while getting back to yourself. Against the backdrop of a breathtaking oasis, you’re encouraged to connect to your oasis within, with workshops, fitness classes and multi-day retreats all on offer. Among the highlights, bookmark full moon yoga at Saudi’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site, Hegra.

Rates: Room rates at Our Habitas AlUla start from Dhs1,935

How to get there: There are regular flights from Abu Dhabi to Jeddah and Riyadh, with onwards flights to AlUla from both cities. There are also direct flights from DXB to AlUla.

@experiencealula

The adventurous one: Socotra, Yemen

The surreal vistas of this Yemeni island are unique and mystical, and to discover this spot you’re best to book your entire trip through a tour group like Welcome To Socotra. Somewhere between the Arabian Peninsula, Horn of African and Ras Fartak, it’s one of three islands in the Indian Ocean that makes up the Socotra Archipelago. It’s a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a botanically diverse wonderland of bizarre endemic species including the Dragon Blood Tree or Dracaena cinnabari, which you’ll certainly see during your visit. On the island, experiences will include, exploring caves, climbing dunes, trekking with camels and snorkelling with dolphins – all lead by knowledgeable local guides. You’ll camp in tents at various locations around the island, with the agency providing all the requirements for a good night’s sleep and a solid shower the next morning. Flights, visas and all food and transport are provided.

Rates: A one-week itinerary with all inclusions is Dhs8,815 including visa

How to get there: There’s one weekly flight from Abu Dhabi to Socotra every Tuesday, which takes two hours.

@welcometosocotra

The luxe beach one: Musandam, Oman

Oman’s vast and varied landscapes offer history, culture, nature and adventure in abundance, from the craggy mountain peaks of Jabal Akhdar to the cultured capital of Muscat. But for unbridled beachfront luxury, book a weekend escape to Six Senses Zighy Bay, a sustainable luxury resort nestled between rugged mountains and shimmering waters in Oman’s Musandam Peninsula. Setting the standard for unforgettable experiences from the moment you enter the resort – via paraglide – it offers sumptuous villas with private pools, private dining by the beach, extensive wellness journeys at the spa, and excursions that invite you to explore Oman’s rich history. This luxe beach retreat is a stellar showcase of Omani hospitality and Arabian splendour, while not compromising on the Six Senses sustainability ethos.

Rates: Room rates start from Dhs6,100

How to get there: A three-hour drive from Zayed International Airport, or a two-hour drive from DXB.

@sixsenseszighybay

The private island escape: Banana Island, Doha, Qatar

There’s lots to enjoy across Qatar. In the wake of the World Cup in 2022, a string of luxury hotels, gourmet restaurants, stylish souks and cultural landmarks await in the capital of Doha. But if you’re looking to switch off and bliss out on your own slice of paradise, then book a trip to Banana Island Resort Doha by Anantara. Located a 30-minute catamaran ride from Downtown Doha, the private island resort is a family-friendly escape, unrolling against 800 metres of golden shoreline. Of the 141 guest rooms, the villas are the ones to splash out on, with a collection of beach bungalows looking out to sea, as well as some Maldives-style overwater villas, complete with private pools and ranging up to five bedrooms in size. Activities aplenty mean you’ll never be bored, and the resort features a mini golf course, bowling alley, cinema and even a surf pool.

Rates: Pool villas start from Dhs3,246

How to get there: A one-hour flight takes you from Abu Dhabi to Doha, from there it’s a 30-minute boat from Al Shyoukh Port to Banana Island

@bananaislandresort

Lead image: Unsplash, all other images supplied