Diwali in Dubai is one to remember…

The festive season is in full swing. You know how we know? The Festival of Lights is coming soon, and we can’t wait to dress up in our desi best and celebrate Diwali in full Dubai style. This is a celebration for everyone, with colourful festivities and of course, some lip-smacking Diwali delicacies (all the Indian sweets). Here are all the best ways you can celebrate Diwali in Dubai.

Punjab Grill

Michelin-select restaurant Punjab Grill is serving up an exclusive Diwali menu from October 25 to November 7 to celebrate the festive season. Starting from Dhs49, the menu features dishes like butter pav bhaji with masala maska bun, fried idli with kundapur paneer bites, makkai saag with missi roti and more. The menu is served all day long.

Punjab Grill, Anantara Hotel, Business Bay, Oct 25 to Nov 7, Dhs49, Tel: (0)50 194 1107, @punjabgrilldubai

Khyber

Celebrate Diwali in Dubai at this award-winning Indian restaurant with an exclusive four-course set menu starting at Dhs175. The menu has both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options and will be available from October 26 to November 1 from 5pm to 11pm.

Khyber, Dukes the Palm, A Royal Hideaway Hotel, Oct 26 to Nov 1, 5pm to 11pm, starting at Dhs175, @khyberdubai

Jamavar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamavar (@jamavarlondon)



This new Michelin-starred gem of Indian fine dining will be celebrating it’s very first Diwali with an exclusive five-course Diwali tasting menu, available from October 23 to November 3. There options for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians, and you can sample dishes like sabudana truffle khichdi, Konkan soft shell crab, murgh tikka kesari, dal jamavar and more.

Jamavar, Address Residences Opera District, Downtown Dubai, Oct 23 to Nov 3, Tel: (0) 4 553 7852, @jamavardubai

Rang Mahal

Located in the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai, award-winning Rang Mahal is serving an exclusive six-course set menu only on October 31. There are vegetarian and non-vegetarian variations available, with several authentic delicacies to sample from. It’s priced at Dhs199 for the food menu.

Rang Mahal, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai, Business Bay, Oct 31, 6pm to 11pm, starts at Dhs199, Tel: (0)4 414 0000, @rangmahaldubai

Armani/Amal

Celebrate Diwali in style with Armani/Amal, Armani Hotel’s very own contemporary Indian restaurant. Indulge in a festive set menu available from October 31 to November 1. Both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options are available, at Dhs399 per person. The three-course meal features dishes like sabudana ki tikki, zaitooni macchi, tandoori boti kebab, veg masala puff and more.

Armani/Amal, The Armani Hotel, Burj Khalifa, Oct 31 to Nov 1, Dhs399, Tel: (0)4 888 3666, @armaniamal

Bateel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bateel (@bateelgourmet)



Bateel has launched an exclusive collection of gift sets to celebrate Diwali, which are available across all Bateel boutiques in the UAE and online. The range introduces two distinct collections: Lavanya and Florise. Each symbolising a unique identity, the sets are customisable according to personal tastes and preferences, including organic plain and filled dates, as well as selection of single-origin chocolates, eggless biscuits, and maamoul.

Bateel, across various locations, @bateelgourmet

Paprika

Paprika introduces ten exclusive hampers, each offering a unique experience, starting from Dhs40. Each hamper contains handcrafted treasures from talented local artisans and a selection of premium goodies made from the freshest ingredients. From sweet to savoury and artisanal diyas as well as delivery to your doorstep – it’s Diwali indeed.

Paprika, starts from Dhs40, @paprika.dubai

Kamat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamat Restaurant (@kamatrestaurant)



Celebrations are all about the sweet things, and vegetarian chain Kamat is offering a handcrafted mithai and chocolates collection perfect for festive gifting. The hampers come in different categories, starting from Dhs110 for the handcrafted chocolates up to Dhs210 for the Premium.

Kamat, across various branches, kamatsweets.ae

Images: Supplied/Unsplash