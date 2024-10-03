Pumpkin spice and everything nice…

We all deserve some pumpkin spice in our life, even if autumn in the UAE is not a real thing. As the temperatures get cooler, tis’ the season to go out and get yourself a taste of this warm, comforting flavour.

Here are all the places to get your fix in Dubai.

Jones The Grocer

This fan-favourite spot is bringing back its very own latte in honour of spooky season. The limited-edition drink will be available starting from October 1 to November 1, so don’t forget to grab yours.

Jones the Grocer, across various locations, Oct 1 to Nov 1, @jonesthegrocer

Joe & the Juice

Everyone’s favourite healthy grub spot has launched their very own pumpkin spice latte for this winter season, both hot and iced, so you can take your pick according to your mood.

Joe & the Juice, across various locations, @joeandthejuiceuae

Bread Ahead

Bread Ahead is offering a warm, comforting sweet treat to make your winter evenings better – sample the pumpkin spice and caramel doughnut, made of a soft doughnut base, coated with a fine sugar, filled with a pumpkin cream and topped with a caramel drizzle.

Bread Ahead, Dhs20, across various locations, Oct 27 to 31, @breadaheaduae

