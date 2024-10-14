Prost!

That time of the year has come once again and we are gearing up for a celebration like no other in Dubai – Oktoberfest is back. If you fancy a few pints then this is the perfect time for you to get involved. Oktoberfest was originally a celebration of a royal wedding and has since become a carnival and celebration of all things Bavarian.

6 places to celebrate Oktoberfest in Dubai.

The Els Club

Join Golf Digest on October 18 for this one-of-a-kind golfing experience at The Els Club with tasty treats both on and off course to keep you going. Included in the day, you’ll get access to the practice facilities from 11am ahead of your 1.30pm shotgun start in the 18-hole Individual Stableford tournament. Also included on your golfing day out, is a pair of German brews, two refill vouchers, a cheeky Bavarian shot waiting for you in your golf buggy, AND an Oktoberfest-themed food box. For all the info click here.

Garden on 8

Oktoberfest is back at Garden on 8, Media One Hotel, with a week-long party. Kick-off the celebrations with an Oktoberfest quiz night hosted by Jono & Rich on the 25th at 8pm, followed by live performances on the 26th and 27th. On the 28th, football fans can catch the Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen match at 7.30pm. Enjoy hearty German-inspired dishes like veal bratwurst, pork knuckle, and schnitzel. The grand finale is the Oktoberfest Brunch on the 28th from 1pm to 4pm, with packages starting at Dhs199.

Garden on 8, Media one Hotel, from October 25 to 28th. @gardenon8dxb

Grand Hyatt

The iconic Grand Hyatt Oktoberfest celebrations are here once again. From October 10 to October 27, step into the traditional Grand Oktoberfest Tent, and enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet from 7pm to 2pm on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays – on Sundays, gather the family for the Bavarian Family Brunch, starting from Dhs249, and bring the little ones along for just Dhs125.

Oktoberfest Tent at Grand Hyatt, Grand Hyatt Dubai, Oud Metha, open Thu to Sat 7pm to 2am, Sun from 12.30pm to 4pm. Tel: (0)4 317 2222 @grandhyattdubai

Lakeview

This treasured spot at Dubai Creek Resort has added a Gin and Beer Garden from October 12 to 26, inviting you to say Prost! to two weeks of Bavarian-inspired fun. Complete with skyline views, delectable Bavarian food, free-flowing drink packages, and live entertainment, if you’re looking to celebrate Oktoberfest in Dubai, you’ll want to don your lederhosen and head down. The set menu, available Friday to Sunday for Dhs450 for two, features a soft pretzel basket, slow roasted pork belly, and Bavarian sausage salad, BBQ ribs, breaded pork chops, and apple strudel. You can pair it with a beverage package priced at Dhs109 for one hour, Dhs209 for two hours, or Dhs299 for three hours.

Lakeview, Dubai Creek Resort, 5pm to 11pm, October 12 to 26. dubaicreekresort.com

Ernst

Bavarian-inspired pub Ernst at 25hours Hotel Dubai One Central understandably goes all-out for Oktoberfest, with six weeks of celebrations running from September 19 until October 27. As well as Oktoberfest specials, like a sharing pan for four with a 3L beer tower for Dhs599, and a sausage trio or pork belly with a beer for Dhs99, there are themed Oktoberfest brunches every Saturday (from Dhs250), roasts on Sunday (Dhs110), plus live bands flown over from Germany.

Ernst, 25hours Hotel Dubai One Central, Thurs to Sat, 5pm onwards, Sun 12pm to 4pm. Tel: (0)4 210 2511. @ernstdubai