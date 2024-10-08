From Eric Prydz to Hugel, these are the biggest parties in Dubai this weekend…

Party people, assemble: there are some massive international DJs in town this weekend and some unforgettable parties to dance the night away at. So gather your crew and head to these hotspots across town for the biggest nights out.

Friday October 18: Eric Prydz at Expo City

Swedish DJ and music producer Eric Prydz will host an incredible concert on Friday October 18 to close out the 44th edition of GITEX GLOBAL, the world’s largest tech and startup show. But don’t expect your usual concert. HOLO is a sensory experience, treating your senses to a series of spectacular holographic projections that push the boundaries of reality and technology. General admission tickets cost Dhs175, Golden Circle tickets are Dhs495 and VIP tickets are Dhs850.

HOLO, Expo City Arena, Expo City Dubai, Friday October 18, from Dhs175, @ericprydz

Saturday October 19: Kaz James at Surf Club

Vagabond Saturdays are one of the biggest events on the weekly party circuit in Dubai, and after last week’s season opening, they’re back with a headline set from Kaz James this Saturday. Expect the usual high-energy set the Aussie DJ is known for, and those unmissable vibes that Surf Club delivers every Saturday.

Surf Club, Palm West Beach, Saturday October 19. @surfclubdubai

Saturday October 19: Jamie Jones at Hive

A big name in the electronic music world, Jamie Jones will headline Hive at Soho Garden Meydan this Saturday. The Welsh DJ is globally renowned, and has been releasing bangers back to back for more than a decade. With his sets, you know you’ll be getting those energetic tunes that will keep you on the dancefloor all night long. Mia Moretti supports.

Hive, Soho Garden Meydan, 10pm onwards, Saturday October 19, free entry for ladies and couples before midnight. @hivedxb

Saturday October 19: Peace and Control at Kyma

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyma Beach Dubai (@kymabeachdubai)

A gorgeous Grecian paradise on Palm West Beach, weekdays are chilled-out bliss at Kyma, but Saturdays see the beach club come alive with a roster of international DJs headlining on the shore of this stunning spot. Kicking things off this Saturday will be the dynamic beats of renowned DJ duo Peace Control and the talented Auguste, supported by Kyma’s resident DJs. Come down early and soak up the sun from 11am, and expect an electric evening of musical mastery after the sun sets.

Kyma, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, 11am onwards, Saturday October 19, Dhs300 non-redeemable. Tel: (0)4 666 5999. @kymabeachdubai

Saturday October 19: Hugel at BCH:CLB

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BCH:CLB (@bchclbdxb)

Renowned DJ Hugel takes over BCH:CLB on Saturday, October 19, for a night of high-energy hits and Latin beats. Known for his smash hit Morenita, he’s amassed over 1 billion streams to date. General admission tickets are Dhs300, while VIP tables are priced from Dhs5,000 for up to eight.

Hugel, BCH:CLB, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, 8pm, Saturday October 19, from Dhs300. @bchclbdxb

Saturday October 19: Richy Ahmed at Bohemia, FIVE Palm Jumeirah

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BOHEMIA BEACH CLUB (@bohemiabyfive)

After a refresh over the summer, Beach by FIVE has an elevated look for the new season of Bohemia, its weekly beach festival. Taking place every Saturday, Lost Frequencies kicked things off at the start of October and this season’s line-up will feature some of the biggest names in electronic music. Up this Saturday, Richy Ahmed brings his infectious ability to get people dancing to the shores of FIVE Palm Jumeirah. Tickets are Dhs150 for ladies, including two drinks, and Dhs250 for gents, including three drinks.

Bohemia, Beach by FIVE, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, 5pm onwards, Saturday October 19, Dhs150 ladies, Dhs250 gents. @bohemiabyfive

Sunday October 20: Mambo Brothers at White Beach

Weekends at White Beach are for turning up the heat, and this Sunday their season opening party will see a headline set from heavyweight DJ double act, the Mambo Brothers. Fresh from a summer in Ibiza, they’ll land on the shores of Atlantis, The Palm to spin some of their legendary tracks including Always On My Mind and U Got 2. The afternoon starts from 1pm, with the Mambo Brothers set to headline as the sun sets. It’s strictly adults only.

White Beach, Atlantis, The Palm, 1pm to 8pm, Sunday October 20, from Dhs250 for sunbeds non-redeemable. @whitebeach

Sunday October 20: Vegedream at Sky2.0

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SKY2.0 (@sky2.0dubai)

Keen to keep the party going into Monday? French rapper Vegedream, known for hits like Ramenez la coupe a la maison, will be performing at Sky2.0 on Sunday October 20 for the launch of their new L’ÉTOILE SUNDAYZ, night, which launches this weekend. The French urban music powerhouse promises x and y, against Sky2.0’s dazzling light, laser and entertainment spectacle.

Sky2.0, D3, Dubai, 11pm to late, Sunday October 20. Tel: (0)4 587 6333. @sky2.0dubai