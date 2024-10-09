fbpx
9 wonderful things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend: October 4 to 6

Written by:
Manaal Fatimah
3 hours ago

The clock keeps ticking…

And the weekend rolls around in Abu Dhabi. The weekdays are fun in the capital, but the weekends take the cake. With busy season in full swing, here’s all the fun you can have in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Here are 9 amazing things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Friday, October 4

Catch some hoopers at the NBA games

NBA

Witness the professionals shooting their shot, as 17-time NBA champs Boston Celtics will take on defending champions Denver Nuggets in two pre-season games at the Etihad Arena.

NBA Abu Dhabi Games, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Oct 4 and 6, @etihadarena.ae

Indulge in all the autumn feels at Jones the Grocer

jones the grocer pumpkin spice in Dubai

This fan-favourite spot is bringing back its very own Pumpkin Spice Latte in honour of spooky season. The limited-edition drink will be available starting from October 1 to November 1, so don’t forget to grab yours.

Jones the Grocer, across various locations, Oct 1 to Nov 1, @jonesthegrocer

Catch the newly released Joker movie

We’ve been waiting for this one for a while – the new Joker movie starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga is out now and we can’t cope. Word is on the street that it is heartbreakingly stunning and a fitting sequel to the film that put Phoenix on that Oscar stage. Go watch it and then read our review here.

Joker: Folie à Deux hits cinemas across the UAE on Thursday, October 3. Book your tickets: Now.

Saturday, October 5

Get creative with Feels

 

Feels has partnered with FoscArt for a hands-on experience crafting beach-inspired accessories with an eco-conscious twist. Use recycled plastic, paper beads, seashells, and fabric scraps. For Dhs100, tickets to the workshop include access to all materials, a drink, and a main dish.

Feels, Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Oct 5, Dhs100, Tel: (0) 54 582 1338, @wearefeels

Go weekend brunching at Ting Irie

 

Ting Irie has launched an all-new summer weekend brunch from 2pm to 6pm on Saturdays, offering the ultimate Afro-Caribbean experience with the Ting Irie brand of good food and even better times. Head to Mamsha Al Saadiyat this Saturday to see what the fuss is all about.

Ting Irie, Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Saturdays 2pm to 6pm. Tel: (0)2 886 7786, @tingirieauh

Take your girls to a ladies’ night

Abu Dhabi’s last remaining super club, White throws open its doors every Friday and Saturday on Yas Island. On Saturday night, URBN is the night that draws the crowds, with all the latest commercial tunes on rotation from the resident DJs, and a ladies’ night offer of three drinks for Dhs100. If you’re looking to party hard, this is the place to go.

White Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, 10pm onwards, Saturday, Dhs100. @whiteabudhabi

Sunday, October 6

Meet some footballing legends

 

As part of an incredible week of programming planned for you, NBA Fan Appreciation Day, this Saturday, October 5 will feature some of the biggest names in the history of football. From Roberto Carlos to Iker Casillas, Luís Figo, Ronaldinho to Thierry Henry and Gerard Piqué will compete in a 3 vs. 3 contest at the Etihad Arena.

NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024 presented by ADQ, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, October 4 and 6, ticketmaster.aenbaexperiences.com.

Try a new cafe


Chai Sutta Cafe is in Abu Dhabi – the tea spot has opened its doors in the capital and is offering delicious cups of hot, flavourful Indian chai in clay cups for the full experience. Try their kulhad chai for a dose of warmth as the weather cools down. 

Chai Sutta Cafe, Hamdan Bin Mohammed Street, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Thurs, 9am to 11.30pm, Fri to Sat, 9am to 12am, Sun, 12pm to 11.30pm, Tel: (0) 2 626 6076, @chaisuttacafe_abudhabi

Check out an Emirati comics exhibition


Head over to the Manarat Al Saadiyat Terrace to check out a new and innovative Emirati comics exhibition, on display until Saturday, October 12. The Emirati Comics Exhibition showcases the exceptional talent of 21 Emirati artists who are shaping the future of storytelling through comics and illustration.

Emirati Comics Exhibition, Manarat Al Saadiyat, until Oct 12, @manaratalsaadiyat

