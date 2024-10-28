Sponsored: An all-encompassing beach retreat awaits…

If you’re dreaming of a weekend escape that trades soaring skyscrapers for golden beaches and endless natural beauty, Vida Beach Resort Umm Al Quwain is an address you need to know about. A boutique shorefront retreat, it’s all about blissful relaxation and warm Arabian hospitality.

Within its collection of almost a dozen room and suite categories, the most sumptuous are the chic and contemporary chalets, which sit pretty on the golden sand. Sleeping up to five adults or three adults and two children, these 89 square metre abodes are all about gorgeous seafront living, and at your home-away-from-home, you’ll get two spacious bedrooms, a separate living area that opens up onto the beach, and a pretty patio with expansive ocean views.

You’re invited to spend your days tanning on the beach, or lounging at the infinity pool, while little ones have a ball embracing all their is to offer with the array of activities at the kids’ club.

And to further enhance your getaway, Vida Beach Resort Umm Al Quwain rolls out the red carpet for chalet guests to add bespoke experiences to their stay. Included in the Chalet getaway, you’ll get to rise with a delicious in-chalet breakfast, and enjoy a BBQ dinner by the beach prepared by your very own chef.

Further upgrades available include a cheese and wine night (Dhs180 person) or a non-alcoholic pairing of cheese and sparkling date juice (Dhs120 per person).

Or to really leave you feeling totally relaxed, why not arrange an in-room spa treatment? Whether it’s a cleansing facial or knot-busting massage, a couples’ treatment for two in the comforts of your chalet is Dhs800 for two.

Chalet rates start from Dhs2,240 and can be booked via hithere.uaq@vidahotels.com or calling (0)6 706 5000.

vidahotels.com