It’s almost time for, what is set to be one of the biggest nights of the MMA calendar this year, UFC 308.

But before it all kicks off in the Octagon, Abu Dhabi is committed to warming up the crowds with a week full of entertainment excellence. From big gigs, to clapped slaps, retro boy bands to a stand-up funny man – Abu Dhabi’s Showdown Week will have audiences in a chokehold.

Wednesday, October 23 – Backstreet Boys

Are they original? Yeahhhh. Are they the only ones? Well if your question is specifically referring to ‘the only 90s and 00s American boyband playing at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena on October 23, 2024″ then, sure, yeahhhh. Yeahh, sorry we mean ‘yes’ — this is the news that global pop royalty, Backstreet Boys are back in the UAE for a one-night-only Yas Island date as part of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, where they’ll be belting out such sing-a-long classics as Want It That Way, Shape Of My Heart, Quit Playing Games, and Everybody. Tickets still available

Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Wednesday October 23, from Dhs325. etihadarena.ae

Thursday, October 24 – Power Slap

Pow, right in the kisser. The evolutionary end point of childhood mettle-tester ‘slapsies’ – Power Slap is coming to Abu Dhabi for its international debut this week. Taking top billing at the inaugural UAE event will be reigning Super Heavyweight Champion Da Crazy Hawaiian with a 15-1 record (including 13 KOs), who will defend his crown against top-ranked Vasilii “Dumpling” Kamotskii.

Space 42 Arena, Al Raha Beach, Abu Dhabi, Thursday October 24, from Dhs150. ticketmaster.ae

Friday, October 25 – Take That

Before One Direction, there was another British boy band that captured the hearts of teenagers across the world. Like the band, their original fans are a little older now – but we’re fairly confident that won’t result in any decrease in crowd volume when remaining Take That members Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen take to the stage. Expect a melodic medley of their greatest hits, including Patience, Pray, Rule the World, Back for Good, Greatest Day, and Could it be Magic.

Etihad Park, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Friday October 25, from Dhs299. ticketmaster.ae

Saturday, October 26 – UFC 308 Topuria vs Holloway

The main event. What Showdown Week is all about, and the main event within the main event this time around will be the epic featherweight face-off between current champion Ilia Topuria and throne aspirant, second-ranked Max Holloway. Your co-main event includes a Middleweight clash between Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev. With big belts on the line, and feuds to be settled, UFC 308 is looking like it might be one for the mixed martial arts annals.

Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, October 26. etihadarena.ae

Sunday, October 27 – Matt Rife

One of the most exciting American stand-up comedians of the next generation, Matt Rife is bringing his global ProbleMATTic tour to the UAE just in time for Showdown Week. The LOLster earned his stripes in the brutal proving fires of the comedy club, but it’s his prevalence on social media that really seems to have taken his career on its meteoric trajectory. And sure his jokes, and audience-participatory quips may hit in a different way to the UFC, but he’s still likely to floor his audience with prizefighter efficiency.

Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, October 27, from Dhs295. etihadarena.ae

