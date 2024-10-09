A spellbinding musical send off by Andrea Bocelli…

New Year’s Eve is approaching fast – soon, it’ll be time to bid farewell to the year that was 2024, and to welcome the year that will be 2025. World renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli will be taking the stage at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi to host the send off of the year.

The world-renowned singer has much acclaim and many accolades to this name, including six Grammy Award nominations, six Latin Grammy Award nominations, a Golden Globe, seven Classical BRITs, and seven World Music Awards. This is his 7th time in the country.

The evening will begin with a welcome cocktail at the Grand Dome followed by an exquisite dinner, for which you can choose from many a concept in the property – Italian at Talea and Japanese at Strawfire by Ross Shonhan,

Adding to that, there is Cantonese at Hakkasan, Indian at Martabaan by Hemant Oberoi, Levantine from Lebanese Terrace, international favourites at Vendôme, elevated comfort food at Broadway, or open-fire cooking on the beach at Sand & Koal.

Headlining the New Year’s Eve celebration, Bocelli will regale concert goers against the serene backdrop of the Arabian Gulf and the glittering skyline of the capital. His timeless melodies and classic songs will all be performed outdoors on the Palace Terrace.

This will be followed by a dazzling display of fireworks lighting up the skies over the Corniche and an exclusive after-party well into the early hours. The full New Year’s Eve packages are inclusive of a stay, dinner, concert and after party, priced from Dhs13,750.

For further information or to book tickets, please visit https://www.mandarinoriental.com/en/abu-dhabi/emirates-palace/andrea-bocelli-live

Andrea Bocelli, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi, Dec 31, from Dhs13,750, @mo_emiratespalace

Images: Getty