Sponsored: When business lunch means business…

Feel the breeze when you head outdoors these days? That’s because cooler days have arrived in the UAE, and now is the perfect time for you to descend on Eugène Eugène airy terrace for chic outdoor eats, pleasant days, and an all-round, all-star al fresco experience in one of Dubai’s leading spots for chic dining.

With a gorgeous garden terrace all set to take you on a serene escapade from the mundane, right here in the heart of one of the world’s most vibrant cities, this charming space will introduce you to the charms of gardenia, decked with greenery and the ideal spot for you to unwind, relax and dine, whether it is a pristine, Paris-inspired lunch, a refined Sunday dining experience, or anything in between.

What’s On the Menu?

Eugène Eugène’s airy terrace is all set to be your gracious host, and in addition to all the scintillating specials its menu packs, its new business lunch, to put it simply, means business. Dig in to fabulous seasonal favourites such as the potato green lentil salad, seared corn fed chicken, calamarata with pumpkin and their indulgent black forest eclair, which will have you sinking your teeth into an all-time dessert favourite.

At Eugène Eugène, you’re about to set a rendezvous with a thrilling menu of decadent delights, that is smart on the portions without compromising on all the unmistakeable tastes and flavours you sat down for.

Images: supplied

Waste no time and head to Eugène Eugène’s outdoor terrace, where mid-day indulgence, al fresco elegance, and a menu of marvels greets you while fantastic flavours lay the table for what is certain to be a peerless dining experience.

Eugène Eugène, Second Level, Kempinski Hotel at The Mall of Emirates, Dhs100 (2 or 3 course business lunch), Mon to Fri noon to 3pm. Tel: (0)4 379 8963. @eugeneeugenedubai