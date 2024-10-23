For when you’re seeking the greasy indulgence of pub fare…

If you’re a regular reader of What’s On, you’ll have followed our crawls of the capital’s finest pubs and bars. In addition to all the bevy-backed indulgence, Abu Dhabi’s time-renowned watering holes also serve up some greasy, tasteful eats that pair beautifully with your drinks on a night out. While fries, onion rings and wings will always rank high, the bars and pubs in Abu Dhabi like to do things with a twist. Here are our picks.

Broadway

Go for the: Broadway Sliders, (Dhs95)

If a restaurant is supposed to transport you somewhere, then Broadway is a hop, skip and an Emirates Palace taxi ride to New York City. Think blinding lights, yellow Ford taxi cabs, hot copies of the Wall Street Journal and for fans of caped crusaders, Gotham City. Broadway arrived at the Mandarin Oriental only a year ago, and what immeidately grabbed our attention was a beautiful selection of handy bar snacks and refreshing beverages. We were quick to order the Broadway Sliders (Dhs95), which are presented as a trio of toasted buns, each filled with crispy chicken, fish fingers and aged beef. Our favourite is undoubtedly the crispy chicken, but all three go down well. We’re positive you will love this one, and if you’re still hungry, get the blooming onion (Dhs50), a greasy, crunchy hit with carnival and pub goers, served with classic barbecue sauce.

Broadway, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Fri 3:00pm to 1:00am, Saturday 12:30pm to 1:00am. Tel: (0)2 690 7999. @broadway.uae

CRAFT by Side Hustle

Get the: Shrimp Queso topped with Chicken Chicharron

CRAFT by Side Hustle is the first in the region to brew and pour their own hops, and alongside a slew of innovative IPAs, Golden Ales, and Belgian Witbiers that adorn their menu of craft concoctions, you can also pair your liquid picks with flavour-packed Louisiana-style smokehouse grub, and chef Troy Payne does a great menu that comprises small plates of blue spanner crab beignets, crispy cornmeal fritter hush puppies and a supreme shrimp queso topped with chicken chicharron. If you’re here for the food, give the chef’s smokehouse platters a try, which pack juicy brisket, ribs and chorizo sausage.

CRAFT by Side Hustle, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi. @craft_by_sidehustle

McGettigan’s

Get the: McGettigan’s Signature Burger (Dhs95)

With angus beef, veal bacon, aged cheddar, sweet pickles and Ballymaloe relish, this is two hands full of indulgence at one of Abu Dhabi’s leading Irish pubs. Famed as a top sports bar on Yas Island to catch your favourite games whether it’s Six Nations action, the Rugby World Cup, or world-class football, you’ll want to reserve a table and get there early. Back to the food – this one’s stood the test of time on their menu, and is one that has their legion of loyal patrons returning for more.

McGettigan’s, Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, Muroor Road, Abu Dhabi, 3pm to 3am, noon to 3am on weekends. Tel: (0)2 698 8137. @dusitthaniabudhabi

Stills

Get the: Polynesian Crispy Chicken Burger (Dhs95)

Yas Island’s Stills, on the ground level of the Crowne Plaza, is much more than any regular sports bar. With swift, friendly service and a menu that focuses on fresh, locally grown produce like a lot of the capital’s eateries have deftly adapted to, the kitchen packs an impressive spread. It’s comprehensive, diverse, and makes you want to linger on at the business, so you can keep ordering and enjoying both the food and the ambience.

Stills Bar and Restaurant, Crowne Plaza, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Sun-Thurs 12pm to 1am, Fri and Sat 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)2 656 3066. @stillsyasisland

Crafty Fox

Get the: Spicy Tuna Taco (Dhs38)

Overlooking the vastness of Yas Island amid acres of golfing greenery, this gastropub serves up great tacos, tortillas and other bar eats. The spicy tuna taco is ideal, and you don’t have to worry about things getting messy as they’re packed neatly. Diced, raw tuna, spicy slaw, avocado and more jostle for your attention before you’re hit with the seemingly sad reality that an order only comes with three tacos. Crispy tortilla is a welcome treat after the pub-esque grease our spring rolls packed.

Crafty Fox, Yas Links, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, 6.30am to 11.30pm daily. Tel: (0)2 404 3000. @craftyfox.yaslinks