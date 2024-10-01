Celebrating this brew-tiful beverage…

In Abu Dhabi, the caffeine scene is unmatched. Sip your way through a little history on one of the city’s finest cups – and discover where to find the very best of them. Here are 5 spots to grab a coffee in Abu Dhabi.

% Arabica

These guys understand the value of a good, solid, home Arabica blend. If you’re the DIY kind, pick up a bag of their Arabica beans for Dhs110, grind them yourself at home and you’ll have a nice jar of drip coffee that’ll last you a month.

@arabica.uae

Bacha Coffee

Just when it seemed like The Galleria Al Maryah Island couldn’t come up with any more amazing concepts, Bacha Coffee has just set up shop in the mall’s high-luxury zone. Right by the Chanel store, this brand new java house serves up over 200 brilliant flavours of coffee from around the globe, as well as great baked treats and impressive gift sets. Come by and try a truly unique line of coffees.

Bacha Coffee, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Thurs 10am to 10pm, Fri and Sat 10am to midnight. @bachacoffee

Seattle’s Best Coffee

Many would argue the Emerald City is the undisputed home of coffee, and some would even win that argument. Seattle’s Best Coffee, like other household names in the industry was born in America’s urban tech-centre, where coffee is as synonymous with the city as are cloudy skies, grunge music and Pacific Ocean-inspired fare.

@seattlesbestcoffee

Saravanaa Bhavan

While India’s favourite hot beverage is usually tea (spelled c-h-a-i), head to the South of the country and you’ll notice a stronger preference for coffee. Their version of drip coffee, called ‘filter coffee’, is served in a little steel cup and a cool-it-yourself saucer pairing. Tell your server you’d like it cooled, and there’s a good chance you’ll be staring at a neat little cup of frothy, sweetened, slightly cooled coffee, seconds of showmanship later.

@saravanaabhavanuae

Space

Stripped back and minimalistic Space café in Al Qana is all smart slate greys and smooth concretes. Designed as a community space to welcome all, it’s an all-day eatery that puts fruit fusions into its sips and serves. While you can of course come here for traditional brews, you shouldn’t miss trying their more unique concoctions, like the rose and saffron iced lattes, and pistachio frappe.

@spaceae

Trivia and more

Let’s go over the facts, the history and a few fun references to celebrate this iconic beverage on International Coffee Day.

United we stand

Simply put, coffee unites, and a move as simple as grabbing a cup could mean many things. A symbol of hospitality, a welcome gesture to guests, a sign that it’s time to get serious about work, or the crux of your plans for the evening.

It’s bean a long day, without you my friend

Caffeine dependence and withdrawal are directly related. Headaches, mood swings, irregular sleep, irritability, decreased focus, energy dips and reduced productivity are all normal withdrawal symptoms if you’re trying to quit the beverage (we love extreme stunts, just not that extreme).

Pro trip: Wean off it a little at a time, and try replacing your regular cup of caffeine with a placebo-inducing decaf brew. There’s a reason cold turkey never made it on to any menus that What’s On orders from.

We’re not Finnished yet

Finland has the highest consumption of coffee on the planet, as per the latest report published on worldpopulationreview.com – with the average Finn consuming 4 cups daily. In news that will surprise no one, they also happen to be the country with the highest happiness index in the world? Coincidence? We think not.

Drink coffee, win trophy

UFC stars Conor McGregor and Rhonda Rousey, and Olympic swim legend Michael Phelps are all known to consume coffee as part of their pre-game routines. As a matter of fact, it’s a staple in most elite athlete’s pre-game nutrition.

In pop culture and on celluloid

Our pick of memorable scenes featuring coffee…

Pulp Fiction

Samuel L. Jackson and John Travolta engage in a hilarious exchange with director Quentin Tarantino over a cup of, you guessed it, hot coffee. An absolute relic from Tinseltown’s archives, this masterpiece packs too many memorable scenes and lines to list, but if you’ve watched it, you’ll remember the caffeine-laced scene instantly.

Catch it on @netflix

Better Call Saul

Ding-ding-ding! Mark Margolis as chilling mobster Hector Salamanca meets with never-say-die P.I. Mike Ehrmantraut at Loyola’s Family Restaurant in the episode ‘Rebecca’, and the only thing he orders at the diner is “coffee, black.”

Catch it on @netflix

The Sopranos

Remember Paulie’s annoyance at the coffee house? Every time I watch the scene of him trying to order “just coffee”, I can absolutely relate. Some brews are best kept simple.

Watch it on @amazonprime

Dexter’s Laboratory

If you were raised on a diet of old-school animation such as Dexter’s Lab, you’ll certainly recall the boy wonder’s father and his infamous meltdown in Topped Off, upon discovering that his kids have emptied the kitchen cupboards and left no coffee for him to drink the next morning. Things end on a happy note though, as a South American coffee farmer and his endearing donkey come to the rescue.

Friends

Over ten seasons of one of television’s greatest shows of all time, the gang’s New York City coffee-shop hangout, Central Perk, turned into a universal symbol of friendship and social shenanigans. Today, whether you’re a fan of the show or not, you’ll see Central Perk-branded merch just about anywhere that deals in pop culture memorabilia.

Available on @netflix

We raise a mug to coffee lovers on International Coffee Day. Java great one…