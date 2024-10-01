Join the fight…

It’s October which as you may know is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Also known as Pink October, it is an important initiative run across the world. While you may raise awareness by wearing that pink ribbon or a pink item of clothing every day this month, it is also important to take the time to get a screening done yourself, or even partake in initiatives that help raise funds against this disease.

Here are some initiatives in the UAE you can partake in

Across the UAE

Get a screening done for free with The Pink Caravan

When: Throughout October

The Pink Caravan Mobile Clinic will be making its way across the UAE this October, offering free screenings and raising awareness for several key locations. According to their social media post, the locations will include Dubai Science Park, Majaz Water Park in Sharjah, Sharjah Municipality, Al Mamzar Beach Park, Al Qasimia University and more.

Stay up-to-date via @thepinkcaravan

Abu Dhabi

Attend a lecture highlighting breast cancer prevention and support with Bodytree Studio

When: 12pm to 1pm on October 19

Bodytree Studio in Abu Dhabi will be holding a lecture highlighting how integrative functional and regenerative medicine can play a role in prevention and early detection, and offer holistic support for those affected by breast cancer. It combines the best of healing modalities with therapies, empowering patients with preventive strategies and holistic healing. By incorporating therapies such as ozone, peptides, IV nutrients, NAD+ hormone, and Exosome therapies, patients will not only fight the disease but also thrive and optimise their overall health. The lecture will cost you Dhs100 per person.

Bodytree Studio will also be hosting a series of classes where the money proceeds will go directly to a chosen charity that provides treatment support for cancer patients, cancer research and awareness building. Additionally, there will be a special offer for cancer patients and their caregivers, plus a breast cancer support circle led by a cancer survivor where individuals can connect and find support.

Find out more and book on bodytreestudio.com

Dubai

Free mammogram screenings at Gargash Hospital

When: 10am to 6pm on October 5

Gargash Hospital has teamed up with Being She for the Future is Her event where free ultrasounds/mammograms will be offered on October 5, 2024. All female visitors can enrol for routine gynaecological checkups and get free screening vouchers, which can be utilized throughout October 2024. Additionally, a variety of health scans tailored to women of different age groups will be available including automated breast ultrasound.

Book your appointment on gargashhospital.com/contact or call 04 703 0000.

Fundraise with IGNITE

When: Various days in October

Popular breast cancer fundraising event IGNITE Pink is Punk returns this October with three family-friendly events. No matter which day you pick, all funds will go towards Brest Friends in association with the Al Jalila Foundation to support breast cancer patients and their families, as well as to fund research.

On Saturday, October 5, IGNITE Pink is Punk Swim: Run returns to the Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort. On October 12, there will be a stand-up paddleboard session at RIVA and on October 14, a moonlit yoga session will take place at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort.

Register for the events at on ignite.ae/ignite-pink-is-punk

Raise funds for research with Deliveroo

When: Throughout October

Deliveroo has partnered with the Emirates Cancer Society (ECS) to launch a month-long campaign that aims to raise awareness of Breast Cancer. It aims to educate customers about early detection and prevention methods and it will also raise funds for programs that assist in the treatment and research of breast cancer. Any orders this month made via its delivery-only grocery stores, HOP, will include educational flyers and will include a QR code which will allow customers to donate to ECS. Additionally, for every order made through Deliveroo HOP, the delivery platform will make a one dirham donation to the ECS.

Place your orders via deliveroo.ae or via the Deliveroo app

Sharjah

Head to a free community event at Aljada

When: October 4 to 6

Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) is hosting a free community awareness event for three days at Aljada, Sharjah. It includes free breast cancer screenings, awareness workshops, family entertainment, and sports activities for all age groups. The event aims to encourage not just women and girls to undergo early detection screenings, but men as well; plus it showcases the critical role in early diagnosis and how it plays a successful treatment and recovery. Additionally, there will be a children’s area, a gamer zone, a petting zoo, food trucks and a farmer’s market. Entry is free.

Stay up to date via @focpuae and @thepinkcaravan

Sharjah, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah

Ladies over 40 can get screened for free with Saqr Hospital

Saqr Hospital/Emirates Health Services (EHS) is doing an early breast cancer screening campaign in collaboration with Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP). Women over the age of 40 will be able to get the screening done for free at any of the 20 mobile clinics. The campaign will also offer clinical examinations and other specialised tests, and there will also be a series of awareness sessions on early detection treatment and tips on self-examination techniques. The campaign will span Sharjah, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah, and we can expect more events including Pink Friday to take place.

