Anime lovers must unite for this one – Anime Week is coming to Cinema Akil this October and this is your chance to rediscover or discover the very best in the world of Japanese animation.

Running from October 25 to 31, the program features critically acclaimed classics having enthralled audiences around the world.

Anime has become less of just a style of TV creation and more of a cultural phenomenon, unlocking a culture and an art style entirely unique to the Japanese region. While rooted in that foundation, it has managed to listen and speak to people from countless cultures.

At Cinema Akil, Anime Week is bringing a film program to impress – four truly iconic monuments to the influence of the art form.

Tickets, along with the calendar of screenings and further information about the movies, are available to purchase on cinemaakil.com. Schedules are subject to change, so make sure to stay up to date online.

Find the list of movies below…

Howl’s Moving Castle – (Japan, 2004) When an unconfident young woman is cursed with an old body by a spiteful witch, her only chance of breaking the spell lies with a self-indulgent yet insecure young wizard and his companions in his legged, walking castle.

The Boy and the Heron – (Japan, 2023) In the wake of his mother's death and his father's remarriage, a headstrong boy named Mahito ventures into a dreamlike world shared by both the living and the dead.

Ghost Cat Anzu – (France, Japan 2024) 11-year-old Karin is abandoned by her father at her grandfather's house, the monk of a small town in the Japanese countryside. Her grandfather asks Anzu, his jovial, helpful, although rather capricious, ghost-cat to look after her. The clash of their strong characters causes sparks, at least at the beginning.

Spirited Away – (Japan, 2001) A young girl named Chihiro who, after her parents are transformed into pigs in a mysterious town inhabited by spirits and demons, must navigate a magical bathhouse to save them and find her way home.

Anime Week, Cinema Akil, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai, Oct 25 to 31, @cinemaakil

