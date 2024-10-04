Dubai Fitness Challenge returns with a jam-packed schedule
Lace up those sneakers, the Dubai Fitness Challenge returns later this month. Taking place from Saturday 26 October to Sunday 24 November, 2024, it’s a 30 day challenge to get you doing at least 30 minutes of exercise every day.
Now in its 8th edition, the Dubai Fitness Challenge has one aim: to transform Dubai into one of the world’s most active cities. You can register for your interest here to receive all the updates and fitness events taking place around the city.
Here’s everything you need to know about Dubai Fitness Challenge 2024.
The fitness villages
Arguably the most iconic Dubai Fitness Challenge is the DP World Kite Beach Fitness Village, which promises an array of classes and workouts against the backdrop of one of Dubai’s most beloved beaches.
There’s two more fitness villages: an all-new RTA Al Warqa’a Park 30×30 Fitness Village, featuring activities for all abilities, including a special kids zone and a ladies-only area.
Additionally, the all-new Dubai Municipality Zabeel Park 30×30 Fitness Village will feature a spinning zone for cycling enthusiasts, a number of running clubs for runners, plus a Tough Mudder obstacle Course and a main stage where talks and events will take place. It’s here that you’ll also pick up bibs and shirts for iconic events including Dubai Ride and Dubai Run.
Iconic events
November 2: Dubai Stand-Up Paddle
Returning for a second edition, Dubai Fitness Challenge hosts a mass stand up paddle session in the beautiful surroundings of the Hatta Dam. The sessions are designed for complete beginners through to seasoned paddlers with a series of 45-minute classes and exercises. New for 2024, there will also be the option to try your hand at kayaking. It’s free to take part, but be sure to register first once registrations open.
November 10: Dubai Ride
The annual Dubai Ride 2024 has become one of the city’s most beloved challenges and is now in its fifth year. Free to enter, this year there’s several options and as well as the traditional cycling routes that take you past some of the city’s most iconic buildings, there’s also the option to partake in the brand-new Dubai Ride Speed Laps, where the only limit is how fast you can go. It’s free to enter, but you must register. Registrations will open soon.
November 24: Dubai Run
This immensely popular challenge takes runners through the heart of Dubai, with its world-famous landmarks as their backdrop. The route, which only opens once a year as Sheikh Zayed Road closes to traffic, includes the iconic Museum of the Future, Emirates Towers, and Burj Khalifa. It’s an epic opportunity to experience the city like never before. Choose between two routes: 5km or 10km, both starting near the Museum of the Future. Register for free to be one of the 200,000 runners that hits the road this year.
Dates for your diary
Other must-try events will include the Plus500 City Half Marathon, taking place at Gate Village, DIFC, on October 27, offering 5km and 10km routes as well as a half marathon; and the Dubai Women’s Run on November 3, with 3km, 5km and 10km routes taking you around Al Forsan Park at Expo City. On November 15 and 16, The Sparkle Race, a new bike challenge invites cyclists to participate in a 50km race at Al Qudra, where you can compete individually or as a team to tackle as many laps as possible. Or for seasoned cyclers, there’s the ultimate challenge: a 24-hour, 500km ride. On November 9, iconic Aura Skypool will provide the backdrop to a triathlon set to take the sport – literally – to new heights, with a 3km row on the rowing machine, a 3km pedal on a stationary bike, and a concluding lap of the infinity pool across 250 metres. And with the return of Dubai Active from October 25 to 27 at Expo City comes a chance to work out with celebrity trainers Kayla Itsines and Leana Deeb. On November 16, the first edition of The Music Run will come to Dubai, a 5km running series that has so far brought the noise to 13 countries around the world. In Dubai, it will take place at Meydan Racecourse, with the fun run lined with speakers across the entire sound-track and live DJs throwing a post-run party at the end.
Community fitness hubs
Community fitness hubs will be dotted across the city for the 30×30 challenge, bringing free, daily activities to residents.
You’ll be able to find them at Bluewaters, DIFC, DMCC (JLT), City Walk, Dubai Digital Park, Expo City and Zabeel Ladies Club as well as more locations still yet to be announced.
For more information, visit dubaifitnesschallenge.com
