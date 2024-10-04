Keep fit with fitness fun across the city…

Lace up those sneakers, the Dubai Fitness Challenge returns later this month. Taking place from Saturday 26 October to Sunday 24 November, 2024, it’s a 30 day challenge to get you doing at least 30 minutes of exercise every day.

Now in its 8th edition, the Dubai Fitness Challenge has one aim: to transform Dubai into one of the world’s most active cities. You can register for your interest here to receive all the updates and fitness events taking place around the city.

Here’s everything you need to know about Dubai Fitness Challenge 2024.

The fitness villages

Arguably the most iconic Dubai Fitness Challenge is the DP World Kite Beach Fitness Village, which promises an array of classes and workouts against the backdrop of one of Dubai’s most beloved beaches.

There’s two more fitness villages: an all-new RTA Al Warqa’a Park 30×30 Fitness Village, featuring activities for all abilities, including a special kids zone and a ladies-only area.

Additionally, the all-new Dubai Municipality Zabeel Park 30×30 Fitness Village will feature a spinning zone for cycling enthusiasts, a number of running clubs for runners, plus a Tough Mudder obstacle Course and a main stage where talks and events will take place. It’s here that you’ll also pick up bibs and shirts for iconic events including Dubai Ride and Dubai Run.

Iconic events

November 2: Dubai Stand-Up Paddle

Returning for a second edition, Dubai Fitness Challenge hosts a mass stand up paddle session in the beautiful surroundings of the Hatta Dam. The sessions are designed for complete beginners through to seasoned paddlers with a series of 45-minute classes and exercises. New for 2024, there will also be the option to try your hand at kayaking. It’s free to take part, but be sure to register first once registrations open.

November 10: Dubai Ride

The annual Dubai Ride 2024 has become one of the city’s most beloved challenges and is now in its fifth year. Free to enter, this year there’s several options and as well as the traditional cycling routes that take you past some of the city’s most iconic buildings, there’s also the option to partake in the brand-new Dubai Ride Speed Laps, where the only limit is how fast you can go. It’s free to enter, but you must register. Registrations will open soon.

dubairide.com

November 24: Dubai Run

This immensely popular challenge takes runners through the heart of Dubai, with its world-famous landmarks as their backdrop. The route, which only opens once a year as Sheikh Zayed Road closes to traffic, includes the iconic Museum of the Future, Emirates Towers, and Burj Khalifa. It’s an epic opportunity to experience the city like never before. Choose between two routes: 5km or 10km, both starting near the Museum of the Future. Register for free to be one of the 200,000 runners that hits the road this year.

dubairun.com