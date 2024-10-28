The Michelin Bib-Gourmand awarded restaurant will open second spot in Dubai Creek Harbour this November…

The crowd-pleasing Dubai Hills restaurant, DUO Gastrobar, opened in October 2023 and has already taken the city’s foodie scene by storm. Following a successful year in the region, the Michelin Bib Gourmand-awarded favourite is set to open its second location this November at Dubai Creek Harbour.

The chef-owned, St.Petersburg import is the brainchild of chef Dmitry Blinov and Renat Malikov, serving globally-inspired dishes with seasonal, locally-sourced ingredients. Signature dishes like the beloved (and What’s On recommended) young cabbage with black truffle will be joined by a selection of fresh additions, giving fans and first-timers plenty of reason to visit.

As with all his restaurants, Chef Dmitriy ensures the kitchen operates on zero-waste and around the idea of conscious consumption. In fact: you’ll notice a lot of the dishes are based around one vegetable, with every part carefully used so nothing goes to waste.

“Our expansion to Dubai Creek Harbour is such an exciting step for us,” added chef Dmitry Blinov. “Following our recent, and unexpected, Michelin recognition, this opening feels even more like the right move. We’re proud to continue to serve loved dishes in Dubai’s most beautiful locations and can’t wait to welcome both familiar faces and new friends.”

With interiors by the award-winning Bishop Design, the new location combines Duo’s airy tones with floor-to-ceiling windows, custom wooden furnishings, and a serene palette of blue and cream. Every detail promises a welcoming ambiance that matches the charm Duo fans have come to know and love.

Duo Gastrobar, Dubai Creek Harbour. Opening November 2024. @duo.uae

Images: Provided