Some of Dubai’s best breakfast spots take their dishes to new heights…

A picturesque setting. A dining experience like no other. A breakfast in a basket, high up in the clouds. This month, Hero Balloon Flights Dubai is kicking your breakfast game up a gear with the launch of its first Breakfast Club series. Starting Saturday, October 19 – and running once a month throughout Dubai’s cooler season – diners can swap their regular morning routine for a breakfast in the sky.

A core crew of breakfast fans will rise before dawn and take a private transfer from Dubai Outlet Mall to a desert balloon launch site. There, they’ll be treated to an exclusive drone show before climbing aboard a hot-air balloon and strapping in for a stunning flight over the dunes. As the balloon reaches some 4,000ft, guests will enjoy delicious breakfast bites and drinks powered by one of the city’s top cafes and bistros.

The inaugural Breakfast Club series will feature a rotating lineup. First up is Nightjar, the award-winning roasters in Alserkal Avenue, led by founder Leon Surynt, who will serve one of his signature breakfast creations. In November, expect vibrant dishes from Lila Molino, the new Mexican hotspot helmed by chef Shaw Lash. Meanwhile December welcomes the beloved 21grams with their famous Balkan breakfast fare.

Nightjar Coffee Roasters

When: Saturdays, Oct 19, and April 12, 2025

Join Dubai’s multi award-winning Nightjar Coffee Roasters and soar above Dubai’s golden sand dunes in a hot air balloon while gazelle and oryx frolic below your basket. Enjoy a unique welcome bite and freshly-brewed coffee before take-off, then relish Nightjar’s supreme dirty English breakfast muffin with a cold brew coffee & tonic infusion as you float through the air.

Lila Molino

When: Saturdays, Nov 9, and Feb 22, 2025

Next month, join Lila Molino’s Chef Shaw Lash (of Lila Taqueria fame) as she brings the best Mexican breakfast snacks into the Dubai desert and up in the air. Guests will enjoy a selection of empanadas and house-roasted coffee pre-flight. Once aboard, enjoy Mexico’s most perfect portable breakfast treat – glorious steamed tamales, a Mexican speciality beloved by generations.

21grams

When: Saturdays, Dec 14, and Jan 25, 2025

In December, the internationally celebrated Balkan bistro 21grams, crafts special sky-high treats 4,000 feet in the air. Start with delicious phyllo pie bites and Turkish coffee before floating above the UAE’s stunning natural landscape. Then, tuck into a Balkan-inspired frittata with smoked labneh, homemade bread, and hibiscus strawberry iced tea. Worth the early-morning wake up call, and an experience you’ll never forget.

The hot air ballooning breakfast club costs Dhs1,700 per person, and includes transport to and from Dubai Outlet Mall, a drone show, plus breakfast, coffees and, of course, a bucket-list sunrise hot air ballooning experience over the desert.

uae.heroballoonflights.com