Sponsored: The Restaurant by Bla Bla promises delicious dishes, live entertainment, and stunning views…

You’re probably already very familiar with Bla Bla for its bright beach club, brilliant live music nights at Bla Bla’s nightclub The Tent and retro festivals that bring epic live acts to JBR. But did you know it’s also home to an excellent restaurant?

This rustic-luxe, Ain Dubai-facing eatery is relaxed and inviting, with long tables designed for big groups dotted across the warmly lit terrace. Now the weather’s cooled, the lovely terrace is an ideal spot to meet your mates or bring visitors to, with an affordable, internationally-influenced menu that features something for everyone.

On the culinary agenda, there’s an array of new dishes at The Restaurant by Bla Bla that have just arrived, including a beef and Guinness Pie, pork belly confit and duck yakimeshi. These new additions sit alongside crowd-pleasing bowls of homemade pasta, all your favourite sushi rolls, and premium steaks too.

By day, it’s a family-friendly affair, with children welcome to dine in the restaurant until 5pm.

In the evening, head down for an early dinner, and you can enjoy gorgeous sorbet-hued sunsets and happy hour prices on selected drinks every day from 4pm to 8pm. And adding to the vibrant ambience, each evening there’s live entertainment from talented musicians.

Special events

Alongside the regular a la carte menu, the weekly line-up of specials includes a ladies’ night every Tuesday, where a set menu and three drinks is Dhs165. The ladies’ night menu features starters like rainbow rolls or avo salad, followed by roasted baby chicken or grilled tenderloin for mains. It concludes with a rich and indulgent chocolate cheesecake.

Then on the weekends, sore heads call for a Full English breakfast, served up every Saturday and Sunday. While Sundays are for the hearty British roast, priced at Dhs120 for your choice of pork, prime rib or chicken with all the trimmings, as well as a starter and dessert.

The Restaurant by Bla Bla, The Beach, JBR, 12pm to 1am weekdays, 10am to 1am weekends. @therestaurant_byblabla