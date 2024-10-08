It joins Ennismore’s recently opened Banyan Tree on the island…

Delano Dubai, Bluewaters’ luxe new hotel, is officially open.

Delano is an iconic Miami brand that comes from Ennismore, the lifestyle-driven hospitality group that already operate the Banyan Tree Dubai on the island.

While Banyan Tree Dubai was a rebrand of Caesars Palace, Delano Dubai occipies what was formerly Caesars Resort, then Julius Tower. Set to reposition Bluewaters as a luxurious lifestyle destination, the 251-room Delano Dubai is marked by attention to detail and personalised experiences, designed to make every guest feel special.

The property largely targets the luxury market, with 84 of the 251 rooms suites, and a collection of those come with private pools, perfect for a VIP stay. The rooms and suites culminate with the ultra-luxurious Penthouse, a stunning five-bedroom, five-bathroom property designed in the signature Delano style.

Room rates start from Dhs2,560, based on a bed and breakfast rate for UAE residents, inclusive of a 20 per cent discount on food and drink.

The culinary and mixology concepts promise something for everyone. These include the newly reawakened, opulent and enigmatic Rose Bar, a picture of elite Hollywood glamour and musical greatness, and a legend in the Miami nightlife scene. We also have Tutto Passa, an amber-hued Italian restaurant and terrace, bringing the Amalfi coast to the shores of Bluewaters Dubai. From November, the culinary anchor of Delano Miami, Blue Door Restaurant, will bring understated luxury and South Beach style to the shores of Bluewaters. Elsewhere, a collaboration between Paris Society and Rikas Group will see the two hospitality heavyweights bring Maison Revka, a Paris Society hotspot from St Tropez and the French Capital, to Dubai.

Sandwiched between the two hotels, the former Cove Beach club will also be reimagined into La Cantine Beach. It will bring a restaurant, bar, beach and pool to the shores of Bluewaters island, marking an exciting evolution for the storied Mediterranean restaurant that’s been known and loved at Jumeirah Emirates Towers for the last decade. Housed within the space will also be a seaside iteration of Gohan, which is also located in Emirates Towers, to Bluewaters, promising upscale Japanese dining across indoor and outdoor spaces.

Aside from the impressive culinary array, the heart of the resort features the Delano Pool, with sunken furniture in the shallows and a social ledge for guests to see and be seen. A wellness studio in collaboration with founder of WHW Studio Adrienne Everett completes the leisure line-up, promising two treatment suites, a fully equipped gym and cutting-edge health innovations.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Delano brand, let us acquaint you: born in Miami in 1995, it brought a quieter, more modern luxury to a destination that was known for its loud and gilded approach to five-star hospitality. It fast became the city’s social hub, and while the original is currently closed, it’s now also located in Las Vegas and Paris. Although as of this year, Ennismore has entered a long-term partnership with Cain International to not only reopen the original Delano Miami Beach, but also accelerate the brand’s global growth.

Delano Dubai, Bluewaters, rates from Dhs2,560. delanodubai.com