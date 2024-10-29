As an Italian restaurant goes, Arrogante is a breath of fresh air…

Beacause that’s exactly what it is – fresh. Located in the Opera District of Downtown Dubai in the belly of new-ish entrant Slavaje, it’s part of the same family of restaurants but with a slight twist.

This is a fuss-free, frills-free, homely Italian, meant to keep the whole affair simple, set to join an army of new openings this season, from Jamavar to Tatel and upcoming biggies like Gitano and Chou Chou. Come as you are, dig into your comfort classics and have a guaranteed good time. That’s Arrogante for you.

The ethos of Arrogante is to keep the fare and the experience wholly authentic. No insane fusions, no crazy combinations, just good old, authentic Italian food. This is a premium casual restaurant – a new brand of laidback spots that you can choose from for your weekend dinner dates or spontaneous mid-week lunches.

The Italian restaurant will be opening doors to the public on November 1 with a grand opening. With its thoughtful combination of laidback luxury, curated wines, and crafted cocktails, Arrogante is the perfect destination for families, friends, and groups looking for exceptional Italian cuisine.

On the menu we have the very best of real Italy, from handmade pastas to pizzas, and an array of seasonal dishes, all crafted from the finest ingredients imported directly from Italy to the doorstep of the restaurant. The drinks menu is another highlight, with expertly crafted cocktails and a vision helmed by a firecracker bar manager.

The interiors echo the simplicity of the concept and the menu – everything is serene, cosy, comforting and elegant, with shades of sage green and cool beige, artwork on the walls, fabric and lots of greenery. It’s sophisticated, but still relaxed.

There is a stunning outdoor terrace as well, perfect to enjoy these upcoming winter months, with incredible views of the Burj Khalifa, right at your heels. There couldn’t be a more prime location than Downtown Dubai.

Arrogante, The Address Opera Residences, Opera District, Downtown Dubai, opening soon, Tel: (0) 4 570 3653, @arrogantedubai

