MASAKA, Charlie Sloth and more at Dubai's legendary nightclub…

Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or just looking for a fun night out, The Penthouse, inside the renowned FIVE Palm Jumeirah, is the ultimate party destination, with electrifying events lined up for this month.

Kicking off the season with a bang, international DJs are coming your way, alongside Halloween-exclusive parties and more. Here’s what they’ve got going on for October so far…

TOYROOM

Join the buzz every Wednesday with Toy Room’s residency. Known for their cheeky global parties, Toy Room brings their signature vibe to Dubai. Groove along with Frank, the iconic mascot, spinning hip hop, R&B, and reggaeton all night long.

THE PENTHOUSE PRESENTS

The Penthouse’s legendary Saturday nights are back featuring the top house artists in the world. Doors open 10pm.

After emerging as one of Copenhagen’s most captivating electronic acts, Tripolism is set to take the Dubai scene by storm on Saturday, October 19. Known for their unique blend of melodic house tech house, the trio has quickly carved a niche in the industry. With Tripolism’s captivating sound and their latest release, “Whatever We Call It” featuring Meera, this night promises an unforgettable club experience.

MASAKA

For 2 nights only, MASAKA Africana—the world’s leading Afro house event—is coming to Dubai for two nights only on October 20 and 27, from 10pm. After legendary takeovers in Ibiza, Miami, Italy, Madrid, and beyond, their immersive Afro house party invites you to experience a fusion of art, top-tier entertainment, rhythm, and a celebration that transcends music. Led by Mickey Dastinz, MASAKA Africana has built a global community of music lovers.

CHARLIE SLOTH SPECIAL FRIDAY

Dubai’s hottest Friday urban party just got bigger. UK #1 DJ & Fire in the Booth host Charlie Sloth serves up the ultimate hip-hop and R&B classics featuring a special set by Charlie Sloth on Friday , October 25, crafted in the studio featuring your song requests.

HALLOWEEN EDITION

October 30: TOY ROOM – Frankenstein

Join us on Wednesday, October 30, for a thrilling “Frankenstein” night at Toy Room! Experience spine-chilling decor, monstrous beats, and wicked cocktails.

October 31: FIVE Music Sessions with DJ RODGE

Get ready for a thrilling Halloween edition of FIVE Music Sessions, brought to you by Sam Oui. Featuring a special performance from Lebanese-Brazilian DJ Rodge, known for his unique fusion of house, electronic, and oriental beats. Rodge has played alongside icons like Marshmello, Justin Bieber, and Jennifer Lopez—this is one Halloween party you don’t want to miss.

November 1: CHARLIE SOTH SPECIALS

Dress in your best gangster look and enjoy dope Hip Hop and R&B classics featuring a very special set by Charlie Sloth. Join us for a high-energy celebration where Halloween fun continues.

How to book

Tables available on request. Complimentary entry before 11pm. Subject to availability. Walk-ins bar entry from Dhs300 for gents includes three drinks starting 11.30pm. Bar entry free for ladies. Subject to availability. Advance bookings are recommended.

The Penthouse, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Daily 4pm to 4am. Tel:(0)52 900 4868. @thepenthousedubai

Images: Provided