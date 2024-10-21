Including marketplaces, elevated walking trails, an open-air cinema, kayak tours and glamping…

Dubai might not have, what many would consider to be, the most fertile ground for rural development, but if you know anything about this emirate, it’s that it doesn’t let a little thing like ‘difficult’ get in the way of a good megaproject.

And it’s in that spirit, that H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister has recently approved a series of 37 countryside enhancement projects worth a combined total of Dhs390 million.

These are just some of the most exciting developments we can expect from Dubai’s rural megaproject.

Saih Al Salam Scenic Route

The keystone of the rural glow-up will focus on the Saih Al Salam Scenic Route. Works will include beautifying the area; facilitating access to the indigenous wildlife and “preserving the region’s unique nature and identity”; expanding the total length of the cycling track to 156.61 kilometres; traffic improvements; and constructing five themed tourist stations along the route.

The goal, as Sheikh Hamdan said, is “to boost tourist numbers [to the area] from around half a million annually currently to over three million visitors by 2040”.

Al Qudra Hub

The main hub station of the Saih Al Salam Scenic Route will be constructed in the Al Qudra Lakes area.

Here, visitors will be able to explore a traditional market filled with heritage products and regionally produced artisanal objets d’ooh; there will be an alfresco cinema located near Last Exit; plans include scope for ‘luxury marquees’, setting up the opportunity for glamping by the lakes.

A real wild one

The Wildlife-centric station will be located near Flamingo Lake, and you’ll be unsurprised to learn that this is the locale where nature takes the steering wheel. Or the plumes of flame. Because hot air ballooning will be one of the signature activities at the Wildlife Station, providing views of scampering fauna and the world-renowned Love Lakes.

Upon completion you’ll also find more glamping pitches; elevated walking trails connecting Love, Qudra, and Flamingo lakes; and kayak tours across the lakes.

Choose your own rural adventure

Buckle up, we’re going to the Adventure Station. Head to Expo 2020 Lake, for a dedicated adventure park, oryx station, walking trails, cycle tracks, exercise facilities, restaurants and budget camping options.

Culture classics

Scheduled to be found near the camel farm in Al Marmoom, the Culture Station will welcome guests to an enchanting majlis and entertainment theatre, offer up camel rides, and stage traditionally-inspired meals.

Just deserts

The Desert Station opens the gates to the emirate’s amber waves, a dune-spun playground of desert sports and exploration. Adrenalin seekers can sign up for automotive dune bashing, desert cycling, dune climbing, sandboarding, and desert safari tours.

Country house

Some of the vital, smaller-scale operations will involve the building of healthcare and education facilities for rural communities. Further investment will be ploughed into new parks, libraries, roads, community centres and platforms for the teaching of bedouin crafts.

Images: What’s On Archive/WAM