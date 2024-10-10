Sponsored: Staycation deals, afternoon tea, food deals and more…

Making plans with family, friends or colleagues? Here’s why Kempinski Mall of the Emirates should make it to your list.

Suitecation deal for UAE residents

UAE residents, you will get much more than a room when you book a stay with Kempinski Hotel Mall of Emirates.

Those booking a Corner Suite (and above) will get two tickets to Snow Park at Ski Dubai. Additionally, guests in Corner Suites and up to Two Bedroom Ski Chalet categories will get Dhs200 dine-in credit, and Dhs500 for Three Bedroom Ski Chalet and above categories which can be redeemed at the hotel’s restaurants: Salero, Olea and Aspen. All those who book the Executive Grand Deluxe Room and above will get free access to the Executive Lounge.

There’s 20 per cent off treatments at Sensasia Stories Spa. Children up to 12 can go free, and there’s early check-in and check-out plus direct access to Mall of the Emirates which is home to 800+ stores.

Book here.

Delight in a pink afternoon tea at Aspen

Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates has partnered with Al Jalila Foundation to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month. During October, 10 per cent of every afternoon tea purchased will be donated to support breast cancer patients and their families. On the tiers, there will be pink-hued sweet and savoury treats designed to evoke the spirit of the campaign.

Available daily 1pm to 7pm until Oct 31, Dhs200 per set for one, Dhs375 per set for two,

Savour the flavour of the Levant at Olea

Arabic cuisine fans, for Middle Eastern flavours, head to Olea and delight in authentic dishes curated from Lebanon, Syria, Palestine, Jordan, Southern Turkey, and Cyprus. You’ll begin with a selection of mezze, before diving into mains and finishing off with a traditional Arabic sweet.

available daily from 12.30pm, Dhs195 per person

Be spoilt at Salero

Salero truly has it all. You can go with your partner for date night, hang with friends or even get together with the family.

Tapas happy hour includes one tapa and a glass of sangria for Dhs75 from 4pm to 7pm daily. Tablas Y Vinos includes a board of Spanish cheeses, charcuterie and fine wines for Dhs350 for two (or Dhs195 for one) from 12pm daily.

Salero also offers a business lunch perfect if you need to meet with someone over lunch during work hours. It will cost you Dhs150 for the set menu from 12pm to 3pm over the working week.

Make your reservations at reservations.malloftheemirates@kempinski.com, 04 341 0000 or online on kempinski.com