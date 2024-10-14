Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority has outlined several plans to help alleviate traffic…

Gitex Global 2024 is taking place in Dubai from October 13 to 18, bringing thousands to the city for the world’s largest tech and start-up event. And with the influx of visitors at Dubai Harbour (October 13 to 15) and Dubai World Trade Center (October 16 to 18), we can expect even heavier traffic than usual around these areas.

As such, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced a series of traffic and security plans to try and ensure traffic flows as smooth as possible, and are encouraging visitors to use public transport wherever possible.

Using the metro

The Dubai Metro will remain operational as usual, with previsions in place to reduce waiting times if passenger numbers require it. If you’re going to Gitex, parking spaces are available at Etisalat by e&, Centre Point, and Jabal Ali metro stations, where you can securely leave your car then take the metro direct to World Trade Centre.

Parking and shuttle bus

Gitex-goers can also park their cars at either Za’abeel extension of Dubai Mall, or Al Wasl Club, where thousands of parking spaces have been allocated by RTA. From there, shuttle buses will take visitors to and from DWTC.

Traffic around Dubai World Trade Centre

Hussain Al Banna, CEO of the Traffic and Roads Agency at the Roads and Transport Authority, has said that traffic lights will be “monitored and adjusted based on traffic density during peak hours via the Dubai Intelligent Traffic Systems Centre.” The use of smart digital signage, updated in real time, will also help direct visitors to use the metro, buses and alternative parking locations.

A dedicated taxi area with capacity for 300 vehicles will be operational close to the venue.

Traffic around Dubai Harbour

Around Dubai Harbour, the second key location for GITEX, there will be thousands of parking spaces available in the nearby area, with shuttle buses on-hand to take people to and from Palm Jumeirah’s multi-storey carpark and Nakheel Metro Station.

Traffic lights will also be monitored and adjusted according to traffic density on King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street and surrounding roads.

For those going between the two locations, shuttle buses will transport visitors between Dubai Harbour and the main GITEX site at DWTC.

Lead image: Getty