Prepare for another unforgettable night at Playa Pacha as Icons returns with a stellar lineup of international headliners, local legends, and surprise collaborators.

If you missed out on the debut of Icons where Keinemusik had the crowd dancing from sunset until the early hours. You can now enjoy Icons once again. Paying tribute to some of the biggest names in music, with an unmatched atmosphere.

The lineup

On Saturday, 23rd November from 3pm onwards, the iconic series will feature none other than tech-house icon Joseph Capriati, alongside East End Dubs and Frank Storm—two of the hottest names in the underground music scene right now.

Hosted at Playa Pacha, the Ibizan export on the shores of FIVE LUXE JBR, Icons is a limited series of events headlined by only the best house and tech house DJs of our time. So you know that you can expect the best in tech-house beats, world-class DJs, and unbeatable vibes. Whether you’re a die-hard music fan or just looking for a night of fun out, this is will be the place to be.

To make the experience even more incredible, book VIP tables, experience world classs service, and have unmatched views of the action. Surrounded by the stunning Dubai skyline, Icons is where music lovers unite for a night of pure magic.

Early Bird Tickets are available for Dhs200, which includes three drinks. Table reservations are also available on request.

Playa Pacha, FIVE LUXE JBR, Saturday, 23rd November, from 3pm onwards. Early Bird Tickets Dhs200, inclusive of three drinks. Tel: (0)4 567 8999. @playapachadubai playapachadubai.com

