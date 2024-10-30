Sponsored: 2025 begins with luxury Asian cuisine and legendary Latin songsmiths…

This New Year’s Eve, TANG Dubai isn’t just throwing a party—it’s staging an impossible year-khalas-ing spectacle.

They’re bringing in the big guns to farewell 2024, and usher in 2025 in peak fiesta vibes. Top of the bill comes the unmistakable rhythms of the GIPSY KINGS by André Reyes, a legendary band whose hits like “Bamboleo” and “Djobi Djoba” have filled dance floors and movie soundtracks for decades. This chic new Dubai venue will pair the iconic rumba-flamenco beats with full views of the iconic Burj Khalifa and fountains countdown and fireworks, alongside extraordinary Asian-inspired dishes, making this a night that really redefines the term ‘exclusive’.

But you’ll need to quick if you want to secure yourself a table. With limited seats available, this highly sought-after New Year’s soiree is selling out fast. Call now on (0)55 663 3071 or email reservationsdubai@tang.ae to reserve your spot now. Tickets start at Dhs3,000.

Found in the prestigious Address Palace Downtown, TANG promises a seamless fusion of world-class entertainment, jaw-dropping vistas, and a menu that’s a veritable odyssey of Asian delight. Influenced by the izakayas of Japan and the classic Cantonese kitchens of Hong Kong, TANG’s culinary experience is every bit as dazzling as the evening’s countdown show. And at the heart of it all? The vibrant, magnetic energy of the GIPSY KINGS—ready to seranade Dubai into the New Year.

“We are thrilled to welcome the GIPSY KINGS by André Reyes for what will be an extravagant night of celebration at TANG Dubai,” said Nicky van der Walt, Founder & Owner of the MIRAMAR Collection. “As we introduce TANG to this iconic city, we wanted to do something truly special for New Year’s Eve. The combination of our culinary excellence, stunning views, and world-renowned entertainment will make TANG the ultimate destination to start the new year in style.”

Celebrated for their electric live performances and with over 60 million albums sold worldwide, the GIPSY KINGS by André Reyes continue to captivate and enthral audiences. Their easy breezy Latin beats have supplied some of pop culture’s most memorable backing tracks, turning up in everything from cult classics (like The Big Lebowski) to Pixar movies (Toy Story 3 for example), but this New Year’s Eve, they’ll be right here in Dubai, live, loud and lighting up TANG with their timeless grooves.

Inspired by the opulent Tang Dynasty—a golden era in Chinese history—TANG Dubai spans 10,000 square feet of sleek, tropical luxury, designed by award-winning architect Tristan Du Plessis. The menu offers a creative twist on Japanese and Cantonese flavours, smoky delights from a robata grill, and authentic wok wonders that bring a true taste of Asia to the heart of Dubai.

This December 31st, expect TANG to come alive in a fusion of culinary artistry, vibrant music, and all the festive joy of the season. Prepare to dance, dine, and toast to 2025 with a view of the city’s most iconic skyline. Here’s to unforgettable flavors, magnetic company, and a truly magical New Year’s Eve at TANG Dubai.

Address Palace Downtown, Dec 31, from Dhs3,000. Tel: (0)55 663 3071. @tang_dubai_downtown

Images: Provided