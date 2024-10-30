Make plans around Zero Gravity's trio of party pool brunches

Sponsored: Sun soaked weekends are best enjoyed at this lively beach retreat…

Beach season is officially back, and Dubai’s original party brunch spot, Zero Gravity, invites you to enjoy not one, not two, but three pool and beach brunches every single weekend. So whether you’re clocking off early on a Friday, looking for a Saturday soiree where international DJs regularly headline the after party, or rounding out the weekend with a Sunday session, this OG beach club is the place to be.

Zero Gravity’s three-day brunch extravaganza begins on Friday with Salut Brunch, where a four-hour package of food and drink from 1pm to 5pm, plus pool and beach access, is priced at Dhs299 for ladies and Dhs349 for gents. There’s a special rate of Dhs199 for teachers and cabin crew.

On Saturday, the beach club gets a fruity takeover for Tropical Brunch, where from 1pm to 5pm you can enjoy free-flowing food and drink, party tunes from the resident DJ, and incredible entertainment for Dhs349 for ladies and Dhs399 for gents.

Then on Sunday, Zero Gravity’s newest event is Raya Beach Brunch, an incredible five-hour package from midday until 5pm, priced at Dhs299 for ladies and Dhs349 for gents. Once again, you’ll get unlimited bites from the buffet, all your drinks included, and all the fabulous Zero Gravity entertainment you know and love.

And that’s not all, after every brunch comes the Sunset Sessions from 5pm to keep you dancing into the night, with happy hour prices from 5pm to 8pm and free entry for ladies, couples and mixed groups.

Sip, graze, tan, dip, then repeat, all weekend long at Zero Gravity.