Say hello to the chic new Missoni Resort Club…

Your weekend beach escape just got a lot brighter… Missoni and Drift Beach are bringing serious style to the shores of Dubai with the launch of the Missoni Resort Club, opening today, October 28. This iconic collab marks Missoni’s first resort club in Dubai, transforming Drift Beach with all the colourful, bold energy the luxe Italian brand is famous for.

3 of 12

Located at the dreamy One&Only Royal Mirage, Drift Beach Dubai now has the unmistakable Missoni touch everywhere you look—from chic daybeds and parasols to the stylish cabanas and poolside details. Expect a fresh colour scheme of deep blues, turquoise, and pops of emerald green that’s pure Missoni magic.

Drift Beach has long been popular with Dubai’s IT-crowd and for good reason. With amazing sea views, a luxe infinity pool and beautiful restaurant, it’s certainly a wow-worthy place to spend your weekend.

For a day of sun, sea, and sophistication, slip into your finest beachwear and add a designer pool day escape to your weekend itinerary. Day passes are priced at Dhs150 (non-redeemable) on weekdays and Dhs200 (non-redeemable) on weekends.

Meeting the girls? Every Tuesday, ladies can enjoy a welcome drink and access to a sun lounger for only Dhs99. Drift also has a second ladies’ day on Thursdays where you can enjoy all-day pool and beach access with a glass of Champagne on arrival for Dhs99.

Sea you there?

Drift Beach, One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai. Weekdays 10am to 12am, weekends 10am to 1am. Tel: (0)4 315 2200. @driftbeachdubai

Images: Provided