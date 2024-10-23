Your month in music…

There may be less than ten days left but October is far from over – these huge names will be taking the stage for the remainder of this month to provide parties of epic proportions. Bite into the music mania and take your pick from this list.

Calvin Harris

When: October 26

Big name, big game; Fresh from a summer residency at Ushuaïa Ibiza, Calvin Harris is bringing his ace to the hotly anticipated opening of Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour. Live a lifetime in one night, dancing along to tracks like Summer and One Kiss. Tickets start at Dhs400.

@calvinharris