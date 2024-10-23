Your month in music…

There may be less than ten days left but October is far from over – these huge names will be taking the stage for the remainder of this month to provide parties of epic proportions. Bite into the music mania and take your pick from this list.

Calvin Harris

 

When: October 26

Big name, big game; Fresh from a summer residency at Ushuaïa Ibiza, Calvin Harris is bringing his ace to the hotly anticipated opening of Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour. Live a lifetime in one night, dancing along to tracks like Summer and One Kiss. Tickets start at Dhs400.

@calvinharris

Sophie Ellis-Bextor


When: October 26

The muse and maker of Saltburn fame, pop princess Sophie Ellis- Bextor is taking the stage at the Dubai Opera to bring us all to the dance floor but guaranteed no murders and for a good time only. Tickets start at Dhs290.

@sophieellisbextor

KT Tunstall

 

When: October 26

Scottish songstress KT Tunstall is a pop music force in her own right and will be raising the roof at Bla Bla’s The Tent for an unforgettable night. Catch all her greatest hits from the last 20 years and raise a groovy toast to some serious nostalgia. Tickets start at Dhs199.

@kttunstall

Richard Clayderman

 

When: October 27

Classical music enthusiast unite – French pianist Richard Clayderman will spinning his reinventing magic on the Dubai Opera stage live for you to see. Be serenaded by his signature sound of romance. Tickets start at Dhs295.

@claydermanmusic

Images: Supplied/Socials