Music mania: This is your gig guide for the rest of October
Your month in music…
There may be less than ten days left but October is far from over – these huge names will be taking the stage for the remainder of this month to provide parties of epic proportions. Bite into the music mania and take your pick from this list.
Calvin Harris
View this post on Instagram
When: October 26
Big name, big game; Fresh from a summer residency at Ushuaïa Ibiza, Calvin Harris is bringing his ace to the hotly anticipated opening of Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour. Live a lifetime in one night, dancing along to tracks like Summer and One Kiss. Tickets start at Dhs400.
Sophie Ellis-Bextor
View this post on Instagram
When: October 26
The muse and maker of Saltburn fame, pop princess Sophie Ellis- Bextor is taking the stage at the Dubai Opera to bring us all to the dance floor but guaranteed no murders and for a good time only. Tickets start at Dhs290.
KT Tunstall
View this post on Instagram
When: October 26
Scottish songstress KT Tunstall is a pop music force in her own right and will be raising the roof at Bla Bla’s The Tent for an unforgettable night. Catch all her greatest hits from the last 20 years and raise a groovy toast to some serious nostalgia. Tickets start at Dhs199.
Richard Clayderman
View this post on Instagram
When: October 27
Classical music enthusiast unite – French pianist Richard Clayderman will spinning his reinventing magic on the Dubai Opera stage live for you to see. Be serenaded by his signature sound of romance. Tickets start at Dhs295.
Images: Supplied/Socials