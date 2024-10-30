Get this in the group chat…

Love to brunch in Dubai? There are new ones announced all the time, and since winter is rolling on, there are plenty of spots in Dubai where you can brunch alfresco. No matter who you’re going with — friends or family, what cuisine you’re craving, the vibe you’re chasing — you’re sure to find something to book below.

Here are 10 fun new brunches to try in Dubai

Above Eleven

Above Eleven is launching a new brunch with a fun after-party, allowing for a day-to-night celebration. The Yunza-11 brunch includes a selection of house beverages and cocktails and bites from live food stations, which includes Above Eleven’s delicious Peruvian Japanese cuisine. The brunch menu (designed for sharing) features the nasu salad, wagyu lomo saltado, and for a sweet treat, there’s the decadent chocolate Yunza tree for dessert. As for the afterparty, brunch-goers and after-party seekers can continue the fun on the open-air terrace during golden hour while vibing to the upbeat tunes of DJ Lu.

Above Eleven Dubai, Rooftop, West Palm Beach, Jumeirah Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, brunch 1pm to 4pm, afterparty 4.30pm to 6pm, every Sat, Dhs295 soft, Dhs395 house, Dhs495 sparkling, after-party Dhs150 for brunch-goers and Dh199 for external guests, Tel: (0)4 666 1420, aboveeleven.com

Banyan Tree Dubai

Banyan Tree Dubai is launching Banyan Brunch Club every Sunday from November, allowing you to escape to the French Riviera, offering flavours from across the world. You can relax poolside while indulging in slow-roasted duck from Demon Duck, fresh ceviche from Tocha, and Mediterranean flavours from Alizée. You will be treated to a live performance from Alina Postrova, while the kids will be kept busy with a magician, arts and crafts workshops, and face painting. Prices are Dhs595 per person for the house package.

Banyan Tree Dubai, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, every Sun 12pm to 4pm, soft Dhs495, house Dhs595, premium Dhs695, children 6-11 get 50 per cent off, under 5s free, Tel: (0) 4 556 6666, @banyantreedxb