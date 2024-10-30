10 fun new brunches to try in Dubai
Get this in the group chat…
Love to brunch in Dubai? There are new ones announced all the time, and since winter is rolling on, there are plenty of spots in Dubai where you can brunch alfresco. No matter who you’re going with — friends or family, what cuisine you’re craving, the vibe you’re chasing — you’re sure to find something to book below.
Here are 10 fun new brunches to try in Dubai
Above Eleven
Above Eleven is launching a new brunch with a fun after-party, allowing for a day-to-night celebration. The Yunza-11 brunch includes a selection of house beverages and cocktails and bites from live food stations, which includes Above Eleven’s delicious Peruvian Japanese cuisine. The brunch menu (designed for sharing) features the nasu salad, wagyu lomo saltado, and for a sweet treat, there’s the decadent chocolate Yunza tree for dessert. As for the afterparty, brunch-goers and after-party seekers can continue the fun on the open-air terrace during golden hour while vibing to the upbeat tunes of DJ Lu.
Above Eleven Dubai, Rooftop, West Palm Beach, Jumeirah Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, brunch 1pm to 4pm, afterparty 4.30pm to 6pm, every Sat, Dhs295 soft, Dhs395 house, Dhs495 sparkling, after-party Dhs150 for brunch-goers and Dh199 for external guests, Tel: (0)4 666 1420, aboveeleven.com
Banyan Tree Dubai
Banyan Tree Dubai is launching Banyan Brunch Club every Sunday from November, allowing you to escape to the French Riviera, offering flavours from across the world. You can relax poolside while indulging in slow-roasted duck from Demon Duck, fresh ceviche from Tocha, and Mediterranean flavours from Alizée. You will be treated to a live performance from Alina Postrova, while the kids will be kept busy with a magician, arts and crafts workshops, and face painting. Prices are Dhs595 per person for the house package.
Chez Wam
Chez Wam is launching a new brunch concept this November – Chez What Brunch, inspired by the playful nature of the French language. Chez What translates to “At Yours” in English, offering a clever twist on the name Chez Wam, which means “At Mine.” Chef Hadrien Villedieu has curated the menu, which is meant to be enjoyed family-style. Besides the delicious bites, you can expect the classics from the 80s and 90s to fill the air, plus crowd-favourite R&B hits. Don’t miss the DIY Bloody Mary station, where you can create your own signature version of the cocktail. It’s Dhs425 for the house package.
Chez Wam, St Regis Gardens, Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, every Sun 1pm to 5pm, Dhs325 soft, Dhs425 house, Dhs595 bubbles, Tel: (0)4 410 6707, @chezwamdubai
Creek Kitchen
View this post on Instagram
Round up the family and head to Brunchtopia, a new family brunch from Marriott Marquis Dubai, Jewel of the Creek. Running on Saturday from 1pm to 4pm, expect international dishes from live cooking stations and sweet treats. Littles ones won’t be bored as there’s fun activities and playful decorations. For house drinks, its Dhs425 and for little ones ages six to 12, it’s Dhs145.
Creek Kitchen, located in the Marriott Marquis Dubai, Jewel of the Creek, Dubai, every Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs295 soft, Dhs425 house, Dhs525 sparkling, Dhs145 per child ages 6-12, Tel: (0)4 599 0000, marriott.com
Joe’s Backyard
Can’t get enough BBQ? Joe’s Backyard in Festival City has a new Saturday brunch featuring unlimited signature grills. You will pair your succulent bites with beats from the resident DJ from the upgraded terrace. Prepare your belly to tuck into crispy chicken taquitos, pesto prawn toast, chicken kebabs, and baramundi fish. Save space for dessert! It’s Dhs295 for selected house beverages and the sharing style menu.
Joe’s Backyard, Holiday Inn & Suites Dubai Festival City, Dubai, every Sat 1.30pm to 4.30pm and 8pm to 11pm, Dhs195 soft, Dhs295 selected house beverages, Dhs395 selected premium beverages, Tel: (0)55 709 4509, @joesbackyarddfc
Jones the Grocer
Start your weekend on a high with this newly launched Friday evening brunch at Jones the Grocer. The Sundown Brunch offers a perfect mix of beachside vibes, delicious food, and live music. Head on over post work at 7pm to the Hilton Dubai Palm West and enjoy a delightful brunch paired with pretty views of Dubai. Dishes you can tuck into include flank steaks, spicy rooster chicken sliders, Aussie prawns, chicken pesto linguini, and seabass with yuzu ponzu soba noodles. It’s Dhs310 for the house package.
Jones the Grocer, Hilton Dubai Palm West, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, every Fri 7pm to 10.30pm, Dhs210 soft, Dhs310 house, Dhs410 premium, Tel: (0)54 998 6162, @jonesthegrocer
Lah Lah
Secret Parties, the award-winning events group, has launched a new brunch at Lah Lah, Zabeel House, The Greens, where you can say hello to ‘Lah Lah Land. Guests will enjoy a one-of-a-kind Asian Street Carnival brunch featuring a vibrant blend of flavours, entertainment, and all-day fun. Allow yourself to explore the different food and drink stations, savouring the delights as you go. Expect everything from sushi to noodles, dim sum, Peking duck, Korean chicken, fish salad, and sweet treats to end your brunching experience. For entertainment, there’s a DJ, singers and dancers, and even acrobats and performers who will dazzle with their carnival-inspired acts. Prices start from Dhs425 for house drinks. The afterparty takes
Lah Lah, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai, every Sat 1pm to 4.30pm, afterparty until 6.30pm, Dhs325 soft, Dhs425 house, Dhs525 premium, Tel: (0)4 519 1111. jumeirah.com
Le Jardin
Your brunch experience at Le Jardin (named after the French word for ‘garden’) at Raffles the Palm takes place in a floral and regal setting outdoors, allowing you to soak up the sun as you dine. You’ll find a balance of relaxation and fun here, accompanied by the vibrant notes of live jazz performances. You can have fun at giant Jenga, play croquet, and pétanque, while the little ones can enjoy face painting and learn to create mocktails. It’s Dhs495 for the house package.
Le Jardin, Raffles the Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, every Sat 1pm to 4pm, Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs595 sparkling, Dhs695 champagne, children 6-12 Dhs150, under 6s free, Tel: (0)4 248888, raffles.com
Surf Club
Great news, foodies! Surf Club is bringing back a beloved Sunday tradition: Surf Club Beach Brunch. It takes place every Sunday from 1pm to 5pm, and if you don’t want to leave, stay for the after-party. Expect music from DJ Morgan Dope and talented musicians on violin, flamenco guitar, and percussion. On the brunch menu, there’s a chef-curated selection of sharing starters, individual mains, and delectable desserts. And of course, you can’t miss the gourmet live oyster bar and vibrant cocktail station. Prices start from Dhs495 for the house package.
Surf Club, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, every Sun 1pm to 5pm, Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs595 bubbly, Tel: (0)4 589 5444. @surfclubdubai
Tang Town
Tang Town’s new Dynasty Brunch combines traditional Chinese flavours, cultural artistry, and an imperial-inspired menu. Tuck into dum sum, vibrant mains like stir-fried prawns with black truffle and asparagus; braised chicken with basil and soya sauce and more. For a special treat, you can opt for the roasted Peking duck with pancakes. End your brunching experience with some delicious desserts. It’s Dhs350 for house drinks and sparkling wine.
Tang Town, Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, from Nov 9 12pm to 4pm, Dhs288 soft, Dhs350 house, Dhs450 bubbles, Tel: (0)4 431 2888, @tangtown_dubai
Images: Supplied