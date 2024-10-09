Sponsored: One of Ibiza’s biggest and most famous beach club is opening in Dubai later this month bringing with it an epic daily party lineup…

Swimsuits at the ready: O Beach is bringing its weekly legendary Saturday pool party, POOL PARTY: The Time Machine Edition, from Ibiza to Dubai next month, starting on November 2.

Whether you’re lounging with friends or dancing by the pool, POOL PARTY offers the perfect setting for a memorable day of fun, music, and relaxation, with the Ibiza vibes you know and love.

Prepare to be wowed as you witness jaw-dropping performances and stunning costumes inspired by eras ranging from Ancient Egypt to the 18th Century, and even a glimpse into the future.

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Dubai Marina, the electric atmosphere is further fueled by O Beach Dubai’s talented resident DJs, including Grant Collins, Lucy Jayne, Sam Dungate, Jamie Love, DJ Cameo, and Alberto on Drums. With an upbeat mix of your favourite house hits and exclusive new tracks, they’re guaranteed to keep the party going late into the night…

Spanning an expansive 55,000 square feet, O Beach Dubai raises the bar for luxury entertainment, offering VIP beds, stylish cabanas, and sociable poolside tables. Bookings are now open, general entry ticket will cost you Dhs150 for the ladies and Dhs250 for the gents. The VIP stage tables require a deposit of Dhs750 along with a spend of Dhs3,000 for four guests.

O Beach Dubai, Dubai Marina Beachfront, opening October 24, 2024. @obeachdubai / obeachdubai.com

