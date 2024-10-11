With shucks from Dhs10…

If, like us, you believe that oysters are the food of love, read on. These fruits de mer, synonymous with sophistication and a more refined form of dining, frequently find themselves on Dubai menus. But if you’re looking to slurp them down without breaking the bank, we’ve found five brilliant oyster deals in Dubai, where you can tuck in from Dhs10 per oyster.

Alici

Pretty Italian restaurant Alici is an ode to sun-soaked days on the Amalfi Coast, with its focus on Southern Italian seafood. The two-floor restaurant on Bluewaters has a beautiful downstairs area with raw bar, while upstairs the bar is a lovely spot to perch up for a drink, or book a table on the terrace to enjoy picturesque waterfront views. On weekdays, their oyster and Champagne deal pairs a glass of Champagne and three oysters for Dhs99.

Alici, Bluewaters, off Dubai Marina, 6pm to 8pm, Mon to Fri, Dhs99. Tel: (0)4 275 2577. @alicidubai

Dibba Bay

Dibba Bay Oysters supply a lot of the fresh oysters to restaurants across town from their unique oyster farm in Dibba, Fujairah. But they also have two locations in Dubai – the original shack at Dubai Fishing Harbour, and a second outpost in the gardens of the Sheraton JBR (which is licensed). It’s at this venue that you can can enjoy a sunset oyster hour from 4.30pm to 6.30pm Monday to Thursday, where you can slurp down oysters from Dhs10 as you watch the sun set on the beach.

Dibba Bay, Sheraton Jumeirah Beach, JBR, 4.30pm to 6.30pm, Mon to Thurs, from Dhs10. @dibbabay

La Cantine du Faubourg

DIFC’s chateau of fine French food and art, La Cantine du Faubourg hosts a high-end happy hour every Monday through to Friday between 4pm and 8pm. During the oyster soiree, Tsarskaya oysters – a French variety known for their exceptional quality and delicate taste famously favoured by the Russian Tsars – are available for just Dhs10 each. La Cantine offer provides the perfect stage for dates, dining with mates, or simply enjoying great after-work plates.

La Cantine du Faubourg, Emirates Towers, DIFC, 4pm to 8pm, Mon to Fri, Dhs10. Tel: (0)4 352 7105. lacantine.ae

The Maine Oyster Bar & Grill

This perennially popular JBR brasserie is the home of the OG oyster happy hour, with ‘Shuck Fest’ taking place from Sunday to Thursday. Available from 6pm to 8pm, freshly shucked oysters are Dhs10 each, and you can order as many as you like during the two-hour happy hour. Pull up a seat at the bar or enjoy the weather on the relaxing terrace, and pair oysters with one of The Maine’s signature sunset cocktails, available two-for-one from 5pm to 7pm.

The Maine Oyster Bar & Grill, JBR, DoubleTree by Hilton, JBR, 6pm to 8pm, Sun to Thurs. Tel: (0)4 457 6719. @themainedxb

Rare

This new City Walk hotspot has hit the ground running with its can’t-miss menu paired with beautifully chic interiors, soulful service, and rare ability to impress every guest that steps through its doors. Not to mention its fabulous ladies’ night deal every Wednesday. And now, there’s yet another reason to visit this fiery home-grown spot: every day from 5pm to 7.30pm, guests can enjoy Dhs10 oysters served during happy hour accompanied with cocktails, beer, and wine for Dhs35 and Perrier Jouet Champagne for just Dhs65 per glass.

Rare, C2, City Walk, Sun to Thurs, 12pm to 1am, Fri and Sat, 12pm to 2am, Tel: (0) 4 287 4604, @theraredxb

Tagomago

This Balearic-inspired beauty on Palm Jumeirah goes against the grain when it comes to its aesthetic. Where most Dubai beach clubs favour a neutral, minimalistic vibe, Tagomago is colourful and vibrant, adorned in shades of cerise and orange. We love Tagomago for lazy days by the pool, drinks at the chiringuito with our toes in the sand, and date night dinners at the restaurant. But there’s another reason to go on Wednesdays, when from 5pm to 9pm they offer an ostras y cava night, with oysters priced from Dhs13 and glasses of cava are Dhs40.

Tagmago, Azure Residences, Palm Jumeirah, 5pm to 9pm, Weds, from Dhs13. Tel: (0)4 832 6620. @tagomagodubai