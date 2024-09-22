From chic creekside venues to a strip of hotspots on Palm West Beach..

Beach clubs are a bonafide Dubai pastime, especially as we move to the cool winter months. Whether it’s relaxed and refined or sleek party spots from abroad, Dubai’s best beach clubs offer something for everyone.

Here are the coolest beach clubs in Dubai to book a spot at.

The 305

The 305 is the newest addition to The Club at Palm West Beach, bringing a touch of Miami magic to Dubai. The 305 promises feel-good day-cay vibes whether it’s for a weekend pool day or a long weekday lunch. Alongside a small indoor restaurant, there’s ample tables on the terrace for dining with your toes in the sand, plus a lounger-lined swimming pool, and a private stretch of sand with a collection of day beds. Nestled between palm trees, the oh-so-Instagrammable beach club is an ode to the Magic City, adorned in bubblegum shades of pink and green that gives it that blockbuster Barbie feel.

Weekdays: Dhs200 weekdays, fully redeemable

Weekends: Dhs250 weekends, fully redeemable

The 305 Dubai, The Club, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, daily 9am to sunset (beach) and until midnight (restaurant). @305dubai

Azure Beach

Set around a huge pool at Rixos Premium Dubai, Azure Beach benefits from a photo-worthy Ain Dubai backdrop. There’s a chilled-out soundtrack to accompany laid-back pool days here through the week, which cranks up once the weekend rolls around. For a VIP experience, book one of their private cabanas complete with a separate plunge pool.

Weekdays: Dhs200 with Dhs100 redeemable (visit after 4pm and the entrance fee is fully redeemable)

Weekends: Dhs300 with Dhs150 redeemable (visit after 4pm and the entrance fee is fully redeemable)

Azure Beach Dubai, Rixos Premium, JBR, 10am to 7pm daily. Tel: (0)52 777 9472. @azurebeachdubai

Barasti

A long standing icon on Dubai’s party scene, Barasti is a no-frills beach club where you can take a dip in the pool, laze on the beach, fuel up in the restaurant, and party into the night on the sand listening to live music. There’s always something going on at this popular Mina Seyhai spot, and it regularly draws a crowd thanks to its free entry policy and the regular rotation of pool parties, ladies’ nights and drinks deals.

Barasti, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi, Al Sufouh, 8am to 3am daily. Tel: (0)4 318 1313. @barastibeach

BCH:CLB

BCH:CLB is a day-to-night experience of Mediterranean eats, global beats, and seriously ‘Gram worthy decor. Spread out over a sprawling indoor-outdoor space, the whitewashed venue is centred around a super-sized shimmering infinity pool, where plush day beds for two are dotted across the water. For a VIP day out, there are also a collection of beach houses, each with a swim-up bar and their own private amenities, which come with direct access to the pool and close proximity to the DJ booth.

Mon to Thurs: Dhs75, fully redeemable

Fri to Sun: Dhs100, fully redeemable

BCH:CLB, W Dubai – Palm Jumeirah, West Crescent, 11am to 7pm Sun to Weds, 11am to 12am Thurs to Sat. Tel: (0)58 575 0805. @bchclbdxb

Reopening October 1: Be Beach

Backdropped by the stunning Marina Skyline, Be Beach is a luxurious beach club with a charming coastal feel, with an array of luxe loungers and cabanas dotted across the sugary sand. Dotted with palm trees and adorned in natural and earthy tones, it’s a rustic-luxe spot that’s been designed to transport you to summers on the Med. At the top, a gorgeously inviting infinity pool is lined with sun loungers, and faces out towards the Arabian Gulf. There’s also a Mediterranean restaurant serving up European flavours inspired by the seaside setting and a vibrant bar deck, where master mixology takes centre stage.

Weekdays: From Dhs200 with Dhs100 redeemable

Weekends: From Dhs250 with Dhs150 redeemable

Be Beach, Dubai Harbour, off Dubai Marina, 10am to 8pm Mon to Fri, 10am to 12am Sat and Sun. Tel: (0)54 751 1119. @bebeachdxb

Beach by FIVE

Soak up the sun at Beach by FIVE, where an 150-metre private beach awaits for a day of tan topping. Snag yourself a double-width lounger, dip between the sea and the glass-lined pool, and soak up the sun.

Monday to Wednesday: Dhs100 ladies, Dhs200 gents, fully redeemable

Thursday to Sunday: Dhs200 ladies, Dhs300 gents, fully redeemable

Beach by FIVE, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, 9am to sunset, daily. Tel: (0)4 455 9989, @beachbyfive

Bla Bla

Bla Bla is the hottest day to night destination on JBR. With 21 bars, a restaurant dedicated to international cuisines and one huge beach club all in one place, you won’t need to go anywhere else. Spend the day by the sparkling azure pool and Bali-style beach bar, then head on over to The Tent which has plenty of ultra-cool themed bars all under one roof.

Weekdays: From Dhs200, fully redeemable

Weekends: From Dhs300, fully redeemable

Bla Bla, The Beach opposite JBR, Dubai, beach club open 10am to sunset daily. Tel: (0)58 606 3535. @blabladubai

COVEBEACH

Dubai’s popular homegrown beach club COVEBEACH is back, with a stunning new look and a prime location on JBR. The gorgeous beach club is now found at La Vie residences, and in its first phase invites guests to dine at a chic new restaurant, sip on drinks in the refined lounge, or work on your tan at the pool. This summer, guests can take a dip in the first of two COVEBEACH pools – the Moët pool – which is family-friendly. It’s surrounded by an array of loungers, cabanas and beds, perfect for keeping cool between dips in the pool, and grazing on the internationally-inspired poolside menu.

Mon, Tues, Thurs, Fri: Dhs200, fully redeemable

Weds, Sat, Sun: Dhs300, fully redeemable

COVEBEACH, La Vie, JBR, pool daily 10am to sunset, restaurant 12pm to 11.30pm Mon to Thurs and 12pm to 12am Fri to Sun. Tel: (0)50 454 6920. @covebeachdubai

Drift Beach Dubai

Drift Beach has long been popular with Dubai’s IT-crowd and for good reason. With amazing sea views, a luxe infinity pool and beautiful restaurant, it’s certainly a wow-worthy place to spend a weekend at. Cameras at the ready, you’re going to want a shot of this.

Weekdays: Dhs150

Weekends: Dhs200

Drift Beach Dubai, One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai, Pool and Beach: 10am to 7pm, Restaurant: 9am to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 315 2200. @driftbeachdubai

Eva Beach Restaurant

Eva Beach House brings a blissful slice of Tulum’s sandy shores to a sun-drenched seaside spot within Palm West Beach’s The Club. If you want to embark on a full culinary experience, book a table at the boho-chic restaurant. Those looking to spend the day topping up their tans can perch up on one of Eva Beach Restaurant’s plush sun loungers, shaded by parasols, or enjoy a VIP day in one of their luxe cabanas.

Weekdays: Dhs200, with Dhs100 redeemable

Weekends: Dhs300, with Dhs200 redeemable

Eva Beach House, Palm West Beach 10am to 1am weekdays, 10am to 2am weekends. Tel: (0)4 510 4800. @evabeachrestaurant

February 30

Since it opened on the coveted stretch of sand-meets-restaurants at Palm West Beach, February 30 has had no shortage of visitors. It’s the ultimate spot to enjoy a beach day. February 30 Dubai greets guests with a soundtrack of tropical house beats, from both the restaurant tables and beach loungers. The day-to-night destination also serves shisha from the deck, and make sure to grab a seat at the huge circular bar for sundowners.

Weekdays: Dhs150 fully redeemable

Weekends: Dhs250 fully redeemable

February 30 Dubai, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, daily 12pm to 2am, beach 12pm to 7pm. Tel: (0)4 244 7200. @february30dubai

Gallery 7/40

Gallery 7/40, is a part beach club and part gallery housed in The Club, alongside Eva, San and Playa. Showcasing eclectic decor and Mediterranean cuisine, this venue oozes artistic expression and comes complete with an indoor and outdoor restaurant as well as a swimming pool and its own stretch of beach. Gallery 7/40’s menu boasts a symphony of Greek and Spanish dishes, fusing ingredients from both land and sea with playful twists that complement its surroundings.

Prices: Dhs300, fully redeemable

Gallery 7/40, The Club, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, beach 10am to 7pm daily, restaurant 12pm to 12.30am daily. Tel: (0)58 550 0740. gallery740.com

Koko Bay

Bali-inspired beach club Koko Bay is a beautiful sundowner spot with its rattan furniture, shabby-chic feel and pretty white parasols. Choose from seating inside the whitewashed beach shack-style restaurant or bag a seat on the decking or the sand – cocktail in hand – and enjoy a day of fun in the sun while soaking up the Dubai Marina views. Part restaurant, part beach club, you can book either restaurant tables for dining or sun loungers for a beach day.

Weekdays: Dhs150, fully redeemable

Weekends: Dhs250, fully redeemable

Koko Bay, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, 10am to 1am Mon to Thurs, 10am to 2am Fri, 8am to 2am Sat, 8am to 1am Sun. Tel: (0)4 572 3444. @kokobayuae

Kyma

Just when you thought Palm West Beach couldn’t get any better, along comes Kyma. A Grecian-inspired paradise from the Rikas Group powerhouses, creators of the likes of Twiggy, Mimi Kakushi and Gohan, this stunning beach club is perfect for a chic day in the sunshine. On Maldives-imported sugary sand there’s an infinity pool lined with plush sunbeds and cabanas, where guests can enjoy a Mediterranean fusion menu of bites designed to compliment a day of soaking up the sun. There’s also an alfresco restaurant where guests can indulge in long, lazy lunches with their toes in the sand.

Weekdays: Dhs200

Weekends: Dhs250

Kyma, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, 10am to 8pm pool, 12pm to 2am restaurant, daily. Tel: (0)4 666 5999. @kymabeachdubai

Lucky Fish

With its rustic charm and Mediterranean vibes, Lucky Fish is a stunning spot for beach days, breakfast, lunch or dinner. When dining outdoors, visitors are seated under a sun-dappled white canopy, which features elegant 19th Century French chandeliers hanging from the ceiling, and linen curtains and lush green plants sway gently in the breeze. There’s also cushy sun beds and huge white cabanas on the beach for daytime tan-topping, and a perfectly pretty restaurant for long, lazy lunches of tasty seafood and stunning views.

Weekdays: Dhs300 with Dhs250 redeemable

Weekends: Dhs300 with Dhs250 redeemable

Lucky Fish, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, beach 10am to sunset daily, restaurant 10am to 12am daily. Tel: (0)4 569 3447. @luckyfishdubai

Maison De La Plage

Bringing coastal charm and chic French Riviera vibes to a stunning new seaside spot is Maison De La Plage. The latest addition to The Club at Palm West Beach, it comes from the culinary mastermind chef Izu Ani. The warmly hued beach house is a love letter to France, so get ready for fruits de mer, fresh produce and all your quintessentially French dishes. Whether you come for breakfast, a day of topping up the tan, sunset drinks with friends or a delightful dinner, this beachfront venue promises to provide its guests with the ultimate taste of the French Riviera.

Daily: From Dhs250 with Dhs100 redeemable

Maison de la Plage, The Club, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, daily 10am to 2am. Tel: (0)4 452 3344. @maisondelaplage_

Nammos Pack your finest swimwear for a day at Nammos, a Mykonos export that draws a glamorous crowd to its shores at Four Seasons Jumeirah Beach every day of the week. As well as boasting indoor and outdoor seating, Nammos also offers a selection of sun loungers to soak up the sun while grazing through their Mediterranean cuisine with your toes in the sand. Weekdays: From Dhs200

Weekends: From Dhs200 Nammos Dubai, Four Seasons Jumeirah, Jumeirah, beach 11am to 7pm daily, restaurant 12.30pm to 2am daily. Tel: (0)4 340 1002. nammosworld.com Reopens October 1: Nikki Beach Dubai After being at the top of Dubai’s beach club game since 2016, Nikki Beach has undergone an extensive renovation this summer. Gone is the splashy whitewashed pool area, replaced with a more boho-chic space of plush day beds and swaying palm trees, with both high-energy party zones and more chilled-out spots for tan topping. New beds have also been added to the water as they look to seamlessly float above the pool. The DJ booth has also been moved, shaded by a wooden pergola and sitting pretty between the restaurant and beach club, to ensure every seat in the house enjoys that same unforgettable vibe. Weekdays: Prices TBC

Weekend: Prices TBC Nikki Beach Dubai, Pearl Jumeira, 11am to 8pm, Tues to Sun, from October 1. Tel: (0)4 376 6162. @nikkibeachdubai Nobu by the Beach

Nobu by the Beach is one of a number of high-profile culinary offerings at Atlantis The Royal. Blending modern luxury with a minimalistic Japanese aesthetic, this one-of-a-kind beach experience comes from acclaimed chef Nobu Matsuhisa. Designed to look and feel like a contemporary Japanese beach house, each space fuses into the next, from the indoor dining room to the expansive terrace and cocktail bar, which juts out towards the ocean. The beach club is an adults-only space, while families can dine in the restaurant.

Mon to Thurs: Dhs250

Fri to Sun: Dhs350

Nobu by the Beach, Atlantis The Royal, 9am to 7pm pool, 11.30am to 7pm restaurant. Tel: (0)4 426 1600. @nobubythebeach

Peaches & Cream

At this family-friendly beach restaurant on the Palm, dining is the focus, with both a colourful indoor restaurant and an expansive terrace to enjoy alfresco days by the sea. But for those looking to make a day of it, Peaches & Cream also has its own stretch of sand, where guests can enjoy free entry and access to the loungers, shaded by candy striped parasols.

Weekdays: Dhs100, fully redeemable

Weekends: Dhs150, fully redeemable

Peaches & Cream, Al Nafurah Building, Shoreline 1, Palm Jumeirah, 9.30am to 12am Mon to Fri, 8am to 12am Sat and Sun. Tel: (0)52 947 4552. @peachesandcreamdxb

Playa

Playa is a vibrant beach club with a boho edge. Self-described as a ‘celebration of the renewal of life’, it features an indoor restaurant as well as several alfresco areas that spill down to the white sandy beach. Open daily from 10am until 2am, guests can recline on a lounger and soak up the sun by day, snag a seat on the terrace and enjoy a sundowner against the backdrop of the gorgeous skyline in the evening, or stay into the night for lively DJ sets.

Weekdays: Dhs250, fully redeemable

Weekends: Dhs350, fully redeemable

Playa Beach Club, Palm West Beach, beach 9am to sunset daily, restaurant 12pm to 2am. Tel: (800) 75292. @playadubai

Playa Pacha

Playa Pacha, builds on the rich musical dynasty of its Ibizan sister – set here across a dazzling private pool and beach complex. It’s a playground for sun-bronzed revellers, a beachfront leisure treasure bathed in glitz, glamour and sparkling enamour. Having opened in March, it’s staying open all summer long, inviting Dubai residents to enjoy fully redeemable pool passes while listening to sizzling tunes from the live DJs.

Daily: Dhs300 ladies, fully redeemable; Dhs500 gents, fully redeemable

Playa Pacha, FIVE LUXE JBR, daily 8am to 8pm. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @playapachadubai

Riva Beach

Old but gold, Riva Beach is a popular beach club in Dubai for families. There’s a generous lap pool as well as a kids pool, and loungers laid out across an expansive stretch of sand. It’s got a relaxed, no-frills feel, but it’s also one of the cheapest beach days on the Palm. Stay into the evening and take advantage of the happy hour drinks deal, or one of the many dinner offers that include a steak night and a BBQ night.

Weekdays: From Dhs95, fully redeemable

Weekends: From Dhs125, fully redeemable

Riva Beach, Building 8 The Shoreline, Palm Jumeirah, daily 7am to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 430 9466. riva-beach.com

SĀN Beach

San Beach is a retreat-style space inspired by and named after Africa’s first indigenous tribe, the San. Split into pristine beach (made with premium white sand), a large infinity pool lined with chic sun loungers, an outdoor seating area with submerged pool bar and an indoor restaurant with huge open kitchen, SĀN offers something for everyone. Art and sculpture is used throughout to communicate the SĀN story, and elements of earth, wind, fire and water are carried through the design causing intrigue from every angle. Semi-circular window doors offer a view to the beach in front, as well as Ain Dubai and Dubai Marina views.

Weekdays: Dhs200

Weekends: Dhs250

SĀN Beach, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, 9am to 12am Mon to Thurs, 9am to 1am Fri to Sun. Tel: (0)4 458 0499. @sanbeach.dubai

Soul Beach

Soul Beach is set over a 3,000 square metre beachfront oasis at JA The Resort. At the centre, there’s a shimmering infinity pool, lined by a 26-metre long sun bed perfect for a group tanning session. There’s also a dedicated golden beachfront, and rooftop event space, as well as a duo of beach bars. Alongside the beach club, there’s an indoor and outdoor restaurant, serving a menu of dishes inspired by the South of France. Keep your eye out for details of their big beach events, which takeover the entire venue for a day full of international DJs.

Weekdays: Dhs200 with Dhs150 redeemable

Weekends: Dhs200 with Dhs100 redeemable

Soul Beach, JA The Resort, Jebel Ali, daily 10am to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 814 5126, @soulbeachdxb

Summersalt

This stunning beach club and restaurant is a dreamy spot for a daycation. But as well as seaside dining, you can visit Summersalt for a pool day and soak up the sun while taking in the incredible Burj Al Arab views. From Monday to Thursday, you’ll pay Dhs500 for a lounger and get Dhs250 back to spend on food and drink. While Fridays through Sundays there are two options: pay Dhs500 for entry only, or Dhs800 with Dhs400 redeemable.

Mon to Thurs: Dhs500 with Dhs250 redeemable

Fri to Sun: Dhs800 with Dhs400 redeemable, or Dhs500 non-redeemable.

Summersalt, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Jumeirah, beach 9am to 7pm daily, restaurant 12.30pm to 12am daily. Tel: (800) 323 232. @summersaltbeachclub

Tagomago

Ibiza-inspired Tagomago brings its colourful ode to the Balearics to the Palm Jumeirah, now located in the spot formerly occupied by Il Faro. This vibrant Balearic-inspired spot features a gorgeous stretch of sand, where loungers laid with the brand’s signature pink towels are shaded by bright orange Palm Trees. While the beach club is welcome to all ages, the brand new swimming pool – flanked by chic sunbeds – is a refined, adults-only escape. Alongside a chiringuito-style restaurant and relaxed beach bar, it’s the ultimate spot for a day on the sand that transports you to the White Isle.

Weekdays: Dhs150, non-redeemable

Weekends: Dhs200, non-redeemable

Tagomago, Azure Residences, Palm Jumeirah, beach 10am to sunset daily, restaurant 12pm to 1am daily. Tel: (0)4 832 6620. @tagomagodubai

Twiggy by La Cantine

Twiggy by La Cantine is the ultra-chic beach club and restaurant by the creek. Found in Park Hyatt Dubai, the chic alfresco restaurant offers stunning Dubai skyline views. There’s the multiple award-winning Mediterranean menu, effortless cool Côte d’Azur vibes, picturesque lagoon, faux bleached-sand beach, craft mixology and dreamy skyline views.

Weekdays: Dhs200

Weekends: Dhs250

Twiggy by La Cantine, Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek, pool and beach 9am to sunset, restaurant 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 602 1105. @twiggydubai

Verde Beach

An iconic St Tropez hotspot has landed in Dubai, with Verde Beach found at the base of the Burj Al Arab, within the grounds of Jumeirah Beach Hotel. A hedonistic playground where guests can dine, drink, dance and soak up the festive ambience, Verde Beach is the ultimate party spot on the sand. Whether a leisurely lunch in the restaurant or a day of tanning on the beach, Verde Beach is the place to see and be seen this season. On the culinary front, chef Julien Lee Thibault has devised a menu of creative Mediterranean dishes with French flair.

Beds for two: Dhs700, bed only

Beds for four: Dhs900, bed only

Verde Beach Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, beach 10am to 7pm daily, restaurant 12pm to midnight daily (last orders 11pm). Tel: (0)4 228 5053. @verdebeachdubai

Wet Deck This adults-only pool at W Dubai – The Palm is a fun-filled spot for sun-soaked days. There’s a swim-up pool bar, in-water loungers, and a selection of VIP cabanas to book for when you’re looking for extra shade between dips in the water. You can also enjoy access to the beach, just a short walk away, at the resort’s private beach. Head here for a day of cool beats and a glamorous crowd. Weekdays: Dhs100, fully redeemable

Weekends: Dhs200, fully redeemable WET Deck, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, 10am to 7pm daily. Tel: (0)4 245 5800. wetdeckdubai.com White Beach White Beach is a hedonistic beach club at Atlantis, The Palm. Home to a diamond-shaped pool and six luxury cabanas, each boasting its own private plunge pools and secluded lounge space, this is a fabulous spot to book for a VIP beach day. With over 300-metres of ocean views enticing you to stay longer, you’ll find day beds and loungers dotted across the deck and sand, so you can soak up the sun while listening to a line up of resident DJs. Weekdays: From Dhs200 (ladies) and Dhs250 (gents) with Dhs100 redeemable on food & beverage

Weekends: From Dhs300 with Dhs100 redeemable on food & beverage White Beach, Atlantis the Palm, Palm Jumeirah, 10am to 8pm daily. Tel:(0)4 426 0700. @whitebeach

Zero Gravity

Zero Gravity is one of Dubai’s most longstanding and ever-popular beach clubs, famed for its poolside brunches and fabulous views. There’s a roster of events happening every single day, from ladies’ day deals to sunset happy hours and weekend brunches. Among their most popular, Saturday’s Tropical Brunch runs from 1pm to 5pm, priced at Dhs349 for ladies and Dhs399 guys, inclusive of unlimited food and house beverages. On Sundays, the Supernatural brunch runs from 12pm to 5pm, priced at Dhs299 for ladies and Dhs349 for gents.

Prices vary depending on day and event

Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina, daily 10am to 9pm. Tel: (0)4 399 0009. 0-gravity.ae

Images: Social/ Supplied