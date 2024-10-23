It will be implemented by January 1, 2025

Take note shoppers! A new seamless parking system is set to launch at three malls across Dubai by Parkin Company.

Parkin Company is Dubai’s primary paid public parking service provider. They have signed an agreement with Majid Al Futtaim Properties to implement the new system by January 1, 2025.

The malls where the seamless parking experience will be implemented are Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Deira and City Centre Mirdif.

With the new technology, visitors will no longer have to wait in queue at the barriers when they enter and exit. This also means you will no longer have to embarrass yourself trying to reach for the ticket from your car.

An article by Economy Middle East has stated that the mall parking fees will remain unchanged.

In an interview with the CEO of Majid Al Futtaim, Khalifa Bin Braik stated, ‘Whether it’s the convenience of barrier-free entry or the ease of electronic payment, this technology will provide millions of our customers with a seamless parking experience each year and will be one of the many smart solutions that we will introduce at our malls.’

So how does it work?

Cameras at the entrance and exit points will capture your license plates, tracking when you enter and when you leave.

You will then be informed about the cost via an SMS or via the official Parkin app. You can then pay via the app, or the website.

The system will be in place for five years as per the contract agreement. A similar system was launched at the Dubai Mall earlier this year, therefore making the parking at the mall a paid service. The barrier-free system was put in place by toll operator, Salik. Customers get charged via their Salik account. If you want to know what the costs are like, visit this link here.