Besides bouncing from one museum to the next, visiting Rain Room Sharjah, and walking through the lanes of the Heart of Sharjah, you can now catch a free show, courtesy of Sharjah Art Foundation. Perform Sharjah is returning for its third season with plenty of productions you need to check out from now until January 2025.

The best news? It’s free to attend, but reserve your spot online.

Reminiscencia by Malicho Vaca Valenzuela

When: November 2 to 3, 2024

Where: Al Qasimiyah School

Reminiscencia explores the possible representations of memory and its attachment to certain places. Audience members are invited to quit chasing time and listen to the voices within, to cling to what may still remain of a memory.

The Vertiginous Story of Orthosia by Joana Hadjithomas and Khalil Joreige

When: November 9, 2024

Where: Bait Gholoum Ibrahim Al Mureijah Square

The Vertiginous Story of Orthosia imagines what lies under the surface, questioning narratives surrounding the story, their meaning, and implications within the context of the cycle of construction and destruction. In Dubai, you can catch this performance at Jameel Arts Centre on November 10.

La Nuée by Nacera Belaza

When: December 8, 2024

Where: Sharjah Performing Arts Academy (SPAA)

A research visit to the First Nation Dakota tribes in North America inspired Belaza to create her recent performance, La Nuée. In French, this holds two meanings: a dark cloud and a dense flock of birds. The troupe, three of which are students from the Sharjah Performing Arts Academy, will move in a pitch-dark space in a performance that unfolds like a painting being drawn on a black canvas. The successive moving tableaux becomes visible under very precise jets of light that appear and disappear in tandem with the rhythm of a distinctive and singular soundtrack.

Living with a Piece of Furniture by Nicolas Fattouh

When: December 14 and 15, 2024

Where: Dar Al Nadwa, Calligraphy Square

Audience members get drawn into the daily lives of inhabitants in a Christian village in Mount Lebanon, focusing on their relationships and disagreements. Tensions escalate as the older women in the community aim to become the president of a local Christian association, as if the outcome might spell the end of their small world.

A Writer on Honeymoon by Ahmed El Attar

When: January 4 and 5, 2025

Where: Sharjah Institute of Theatrical Arts (SITA)

In this special commission for Perform Sharjah, theatre director Ahmed El Attar has collaborated with actor Sayed Rajab and created an adaptation of Ali Salem’s famous play Madrasat Al-Moshaghbeen (The School of Mischief). It follows a man on honeymoon with his much younger wife. But things aren’t all rosey, as the writer is quite convinced he is being monitored by an intelligence agency.

Don’t miss

Solos on the Barge by various artists

When: December 20, 21 and 22, 2024

Where: Perform Sharjah Barge in front of Bait Obaid Al Shamsi

Solos on the Barge will feature artists from diverse disciplines who will share their works aboard a floating platform across three days. Expect short performances and monologues from classical Arab theatre by professional actors from the Arab world, workshops, meetings, and reading groups.

Book your spots on ticket.sharjahart.org

Featured image: Solos on the Barge, Multiple Artists | Photo: Louie Dela Torre-Sharjah Art Foundation