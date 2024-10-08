One of the capital’s premier cultural delights is back…

Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Festival is back to thrill families in the UAE capital, and you’ll be able to enjoy this year’s edition from November 1 all the way through to February 28 in Abu Dhabi’s Al Wathba area.

Over 27 countries are expected to participate in this year’s edition of the annual cultural extravaganza, which will be held under the theme, ‘Closer’. With over 6,000 cultural events and 1,000 performances comprising this year’s edition of the festival, it’s been revealed that a series of new activities and events will be held on a weekly basis, with pioneering attractions, new designs and novel activities leading the way.

As the Sheikh Zayed Festival will also be running during Union Day, a special 14-day program will feature folks shows, parades, raffles, performances, fireworks, concerts and more. Keep an eye out for the special Union Parade this year, which will celebrate the UAE’s national values and cohesiveness.

It will feature events and activities that embody the UAE’s civilisation and authentic heritage, introducing you to the life, customs, and traditions of the UAE across mountainous, agricultural, marine, and desert conditions.

Fireworks will light up the sky on a weekly basis, and for the first time ever, visitors will be able to enjoy the musical fountain. Heritage competitions will include a dhow sailing race, a falconry competition, camel racing, traditional cooking competitions and more. For festival lovers, there’s also the East Asia Festival, the Food & Desserts Festival, the Ramadan Festival, National Day Celebrations Festival, the Children’s and Cartoon Characters Festival, the New Year’s Celebrations… and others to look forward to.

You can also look forward to the helicopter experience, which will take you on a unique 5D adventure as you enjoy the thrill of flying through virtual reality and cutting-edge tech. Speaking of which, there’s a special flying restaurant that awaits.

If you enjoy flora and fauna, there’s the Rare Species Reserve that lets you get closer to rare animals and birds, watch live shows and learn more about them.

Al Wathba Nights

In addition to everything else, you can enjoy the Al Watha Nights series of concerts, which will feature leading Arab singers, artists, and stars. The performances will range from traditional and national ones, to folkloric and modern songs, catering to diverse tastes and cultures. You’ll also be able to to meet your favorite stars here.

Al Wathba Custom Show

For car enthusiasts, the Al Wathba Custom Show will offer you the unique opportunity to learn how to rebuild classic cars and off-road vehicles, and enhance their engines.

The track record

Last year’s edition of the festival included an extravagant firework display which lasted over an hour, breaking four Guinness world records in the process, in terms of quantity, time and design detail. Regional records were also set as over 5,000 drones hovered over the Al Wathba skies, in addition to a huge laser show, special presentations by the Emirates Fountain, Glowing Towers Garden and the various pavilions of the Festival, along with a number of cultural and civilisational performances from around the world.

A beloved annual cultural and entertainment extravaganza, the Sheikh Zayed Festival is a glittering highlight on Abu Dhabi’s annual event calendar, with past editions bringing residents and visitors a plethora of thrilling activities including the popular Extreme Weekends, a car and motorcycle stunt show, and record-smashing fireworks shows. It is also home to an unmissable selection of stalls, performances, dining delights, exciting exhibits and sky-lighting fireworks displays.

Sheikh Zayed Festival, Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, November 1, 2024 to February 28, 2025, Dhs10. @zayedfestival