Stunning beach club and seaside spot Tagomago on the Palm Jumeirah is bringing a slice of the Mediterranean to Dubai with two exciting weekly events this October that are sure to delight all the senses.

Live Music Thursdays

Every Thursday, from 8pm to 10pm, Tagomago invites guests to unwind by the sea while enjoying live guitar performances that capture the soul of the Balearic Islands. Whether it’s a casual hangout with friends or a romantic dinner, the soothing tunes blend perfectly with the restaurant’s Mediterranean ambiance. Pair the music with Tagomago’s exquisite dishes, and you’re in for an evening of pure bliss.

Ostras y Cava Wednesdays

Midweek just got a lot more luxurious with the introduction of ‘Ostras y Cava’ on Wednesdays from 5pm to 9pm. Guests can indulge in freshly shucked oysters starting at Dhs13, or opt for special combos like 5 oysters for Dhs60 or 10 for Dhs100. To elevate the experience, Tagomago offers glasses of cava for Dhs40, or entire bottles for Dhs230, making it the ultimate seaside indulgence.

With its perfect combination of live music, fresh seafood, and sparkling cava, Tagomago is offering more than just a meal—it’s an experience. Whether you choose to bask in live melodies or treat yourself to midweek luxury, this Mediterranean gem promises an unforgettable escape from the hustle and bustle.

Tagomago, Palm Jumeirah, Live Music Thursdays, 8pm to 10pm, Ostras y Cava Wednesdays, 5pm to 9pm, Tel: (0) 4 832 6620, @tagomagodubai

