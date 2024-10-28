Lots of famous faces have been seen on our shores…

During the winter months, the UAE is a playground for famous faces from around the world, from reality stars here to soak up the sun, to bands and musicians who headline epic events across town.

Each week, we like to keep an eye on who’s been seen where, so you know who to look out for.

Here are all the celebrities spotted in the UAE this week.

Molly Mae Hague

Molly-Mae Hague and her daughter Bambi spent time in Dubai this week, enjoying a sun-soaked break at Jumeirah Al Naseem. The influencer and former Love Island star shared snaps travelling in style on Emirates, as well as enjoying gorgeous Burj Al Arab views from her hotel.

Samantha Faires

A former TOWIE star turned entrepreneur, Samantha Faires and her adorable family are on holiday in Dubai making the most of the glorious weather. She’s shared snaps of the family enjoying the pool, beach and heading out to spots including Dubai Mall, Bluewaters and JBR.

Gary Barlow

One third of Take That, Gary Barlow was in Abu Dhabi to perform over the weekend, belting out the group’s biggest hits to an impressive crowd at Etihad Park. Describing the audience as ‘amazing’ but saying it was possibly “one of the hottest ever” gigs the group had done, Barlow shared a string of BTS snaps on his personal Instagram.

Charlotte Crosby

Geordie Shore alum and reality TV star Charlotte Crosby is no stranger to Dubai, having visited the city several times before. And on her most recent trip, fresh from revealing she’s expecting a second girl during a gorgeous Maldives break, she kept followers up-to-date with where she’s been spending time in the city, including sundowners at Jetty Lounge and a dreamy yacht day.

Armin Van Buuren

Seven Wonders, a new desert concert series coming to Ras Al Khaimah next year, kicked off a preview event last week that saw a headline set in the desert dunes by none other than Armin Van Buuren. With an exclusive guest-list, after-party at Zuma, and a show-stopping production, we can’t wait to see who it brings next year.

Sophie Ellis Bextor

Popstar Sophie Ellis-Bextor brought her bubblegum hits to Dubai Opera over the weekend, delighting fans with renditions of Murder on the Dancefloor and Read My Lips. She also shared snaps enjoying a stroll at Dubai Creek Harbour with her 650,000 followers.

Wayne Lineker

Entrepreneur and reality TV star Wayne Lineker has been spending quite a bit of time in Dubai recently, as his iconic Ibiza beach club O Beach opened on JBR this weekend. The renowned Ibiza beach club – famed for its larger-than-life pool parties, debuted with four days of fun over the weekend, drawing a crowd of Dubai party people and international stars.

Dani Imbert

TOWIE star Dani Imbert is one of a number of The Only Way Is Essex cast enjoying a sun-soaked break in Dubai right now. Her Dubai trip has included trips to Be Beach, boat parties, and going to hotspots like Verde, Aretha and Zeta Seventy Seven.